Senior Activities: July 4-10

Community Activities & Services Department, in The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam

Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Active adult programs are open to those 50 and older. City residents pay program and activity fees. Non-residents pay an annual fee of $25, plus program and activity fees. For more information, call 920-887-4639 ext. 103.

The Community Center Courier newsletter lists activities and is available free at cityofbeaverdam.com/bdcas and around town or $13.50 per year by mail.

The Watermark is a Dodge County Senior Meal site Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years or older. A donation of $3.99 is suggested. Eligible participants should call 920-887-4639 ext. 102 by noon, a day in advance to reserve a meal.

The Beaver Paddle Cardboard Boat Regatta: 12:45 p.m., July 9, up to 12 3-person teams will build boats out of cardboard and have a fun-for-the-whole-family competition on a prepared course, about 30 yards. Boats may be propelled by one paddle or paddles made from materials provided, crew arms and legs. Registration starts at 11:30 a.m.

Holiday Closings & Program Cancellations: The Watermark will be closed Monday for Independence Day. Regular programs will not be held at The Watermark through Friday for Best Dam Fest. The BDCAS office will be open regular hours during this period. For more information, call 920-887-4639.

Jam by the Dam: 6-9 p.m., July 29, bring a picnic basket filled with food and beverages of choice, a lawn chair, and listen to great music by One Shot Wally. Follow at facebook.com/jambythedam for band updates or weather-related cancelations.

Movie in Swan Park: 8:45 p.m., July 9, bring the family to the Swan Park Band Shell to see “Beauty and the Beast.” (2017), staring Emma Watson. Bench seating is available, or bring a lawn chair/blanket. No registration required.

Monday

Closed for Independence Day—No Activities Scheduled all week.

Waupun Senior Center, 301 E. Main St., Waupun

In-person activities have returned and face masks are required. For more information, call 920-324-7930. Fond du Lac County Senior Dining Program provides daily meals with curbside pickup at 10 a.m. Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years and older or married to someone of that age group. Call 324-7930 to cancel pickup. Call 920-929-3113 to check eligibility for Mobile Meals. Suggested donation for mobile meals is $3.50.

Monday

Closed for 4th of July

Tuesday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Hand & Foot Cards

Wednesday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Dice

10:30 a.m. Aerobics I

1 p.m. Sheepshead

6:15 p.m. Knit-Wits

Thursday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

8:30 a.m. Foot Care

9 a.m. Dominoes

10:30 a.m. Yoga II

1 p.m. Sheepshead

Friday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Se7ens

9 a.m. Book Club

9 a.m. Fishing

11 a.m. Senior Swim

1 p.m. SIA Bingo