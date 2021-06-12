Senior Activities: June 14-20

Take-and-Make kits: Each kit includes instructions and supplies to make at least one of each project. Kits are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Call customer service to arrange a pick up time.

Horseshoes & Other Lawn Games: Meet from 9-11 a.m. Thursday mornings, through July 29, at the Swan Park horseshoe pits and adjacent greenspace, Vita and Mill Streets. Equipment available for horseshoes, croquet, lawn darts, bocce and washer toss. Registrations accepted after the program starts, if space allows. Equipment will be sanitized regularly and hand sanitizer provided for participants. Call to register soon.

Hooks and Needles: Meet from 9-11 a.m. Friday at The Watermark. Volunteers are encouraged to help provide items for seniors, newborns and those in need. The yarn is provided for any items made for donation. New participants are welcome. Registration remains open until filled. Call to register.

Watermark walkway: All ages are welcome, youth 16 and younger must be accompanied by adult, in indoor climate-controlled walking where 17 laps equals one mile. Masks are required. Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. No registration required.

