 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SENIOR ACTIVITIES

Senior Activities: June 20-26

  • 0

Community Activities & Services Department, in The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver DamBusiness hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Active adult programs are open to those 50 and older. City residents pay program and activity fees. Non-residents pay an annual fee of $25, plus program and activity fees. For more information, call 920-887-4639 ext. 103.

The Community Center Courier newsletter lists activities and is available free at cityofbeaverdam.com/bdcas and around town or $13.50 per year by mail.

The Watermark is a Dodge County Senior Meal site Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years or older. A donation of $3.99 is suggested. Eligible participants should call 920-887-4639 ext. 102 by noon, a day in advance to reserve a meal.

Jam by the Dam: 6-9 p.m., Friday, bring a picnic basket filled with food and beverages of choice, a lawn chair, and listen to music by Bootjack Road. Follow at facebook.com/jambythedam for band updates or weather-related cancelations.

People are also reading…

Wednesday Night Live: activities at 6 p.m., concert at 7 p.m., Wednesday. Free music in Swan Park is back with more free entertainment for the whole family that includes crafts, face painting, lawn games and more. Bench seating is available, or bring a lawn chair and blanket and a cooler of refreshments. Whiskey Flats will perform.

Dog Parade: 6 p.m. Tuesday at Crystal Lake Park. Participate or watch the annual all-dog parade. Dogs compete for prizes in three categories, Best Costume, Best Smile, and Wiggliest Butt and everyone will go home with treats. No rain location or rain date. Registration starts at 6 p.m..

Master Gardener Workshop-Diseases of Landscape Plants: 6:30 p.m., Thursday, plant pathologist, Brian Hudelson will discuss common diseases of favorite outdoor plants including herbaceous plants, woody trees, and shrubs. This is a drop-in program, no registration required.

Monday

8 a.m. Woodburning/Carving

9 a.m. Strong Bodies

1 p.m. Euchre, Five Crowns

3:45 p.m. Move to the Music

4:45 p.m. Pom & Dance

Tuesday

8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise

9:45 a.m. Chair Yoga

1 p.m. Bridge, Sheepshead, Dirty Board, Quilting

Wednesday

9 a.m. Strong Bodies

1 p.m. Pepper, Bingo

5:30 p.m. Graceful Yoga

6:30 p.m. Diamond Jacks

Thursday

8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise

9 a.m. Wii Bowling

1 p.m. Beginning Bridge, Cribbage

3:45 p.m. Move to the Music

4:45 p.m. Pom & Dance

6:30 p.m. Master Gardener-Diseases of Landscape Plants

Friday

9 a.m. Hooks & Needles

12:30 p.m. Scrabble

1 p.m. Euchre

Waupun Senior Center, 301 E. Main St., Waupun

In-person activities have returned and face masks are required. For more information, call 920-324-7930. Fond du Lac County Senior Dining Program provides daily meals with curbside pickup at 10 a.m. Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years and older or married to someone of that age group. Call 324-7930 to cancel pickup. Call 920-929-3113 to check eligibility for Mobile Meals. Suggested donation for mobile meals is $3.50.

Monday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Marbles

10:30 a.m. Yoga in the Park

1 p.m. Euchre

1 p.m. Golf Cards

6 p.m. Pickleball

Tuesday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Hand & Foot Cards

10:30 a.m. Tone

11:30 a.m. Craft Club

1 p.m. City Interview

2 p.m. Drums

Wednesday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Dice

10:30 a.m. Aerobics I

11:30 a.m. Craft Club

1 p.m. Sheepshead

6:15 p.m. Knit-Wits

Thursday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Dominoes

10:30 a.m. Yoga II

1 p.m. Sheepshead

Friday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Se7ens

9 a.m. Book Club

11 a.m. Senior Swim

1 p.m. WCCA Bingo

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MOO-DAY Brunch set for Saturday

The Columbia County - MOO-DAY Brunch will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Manthe Paulson Farms with Junior and Sherri Manthe, Melvin…

Malone performs in Madison

Malone performs in Madison

Los Angeles based, Portage native and 2012 Portage High School graduate, Madison Malone, will perform at 8 p.m. Thursday at The Bur Oak, 2262 …

Franke receives Kamps award

Franke receives Kamps award

Natalie Franke, a 2022 Beaver Dam High School graduate, is the recipient of the $500 Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre Jerome H. Kamps Memoria…

PETS OF WEEK: Bently and Dot

PETS OF WEEK: Bently and Dot

Bently is a 2-year-old American pit bull mix that came in as a stray. He’s a big sweetie and loves to cuddle. He’s super friendly, playful and…

PETS OF WEEK: Charlie and Harley

PETS OF WEEK: Charlie and Harley

Charlie is a sweet 4-year-old Labrador retriever/boxer/mixed breed. He is a happy-go-lucky dog that is the life of the party. He loves to go f…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News