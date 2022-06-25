Senior Activities: June 27-July 3

Community Activities & Services Department, in The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam
Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Active adult programs are open to those 50 and older. City residents pay program and activity fees. Non-residents pay an annual fee of $25, plus program and activity fees. For more information, call 920-887-4639 ext. 103.
The Community Center Courier newsletter lists activities and is available free at cityofbeaverdam.com/bdcas and around town or $13.50 per year by mail.
The Watermark is a Dodge County Senior Meal site Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years or older. A donation of $3.99 is suggested. Eligible participants should call 920-887-4639 ext. 102 by noon, a day in advance to reserve a meal.
Jam by the Dam: 6-9 p.m., July 29, bring a picnic basket filled with food and beverages of choice, a lawn chair, and listen to great music by One Shot Wally. Follow at facebook.com/jambythedam for band updates or weather-related cancelations.
People are also reading…
Wednesday Night Live: activities at 6 p.m., concert at 7 p.m., Wednesday. Free music in Swan Park is back with more free entertainment for the whole family that includes crafts, face painting, lawn games and more. Bench seating is available, or bring a lawn chair and blanket and a cooler of refreshments. Beaver Dam Community Band will perform.
The Beaver Paddle Cardboard Boat Regatta: 12:45 p.m., July 9, up to 12 3-person teams will build boats out of cardboard and have a fun-for-the-whole-family competition on a prepared course, about 30 yards. Boats may be propelled by one paddle or paddles made from materials provided, crew arms and legs. Registration starts at 11:30 a.m.
Holiday Closings & Program Cancellations: The Watermark will be closed Monday, July 4 for Independence Day. Regular programs will not be held at The Watermark through July 8 for Best Dam Fest. The BDCAS office will be open regular hours during this period. For more information, call 920-887-4639.
Monday
8 a.m. Woodburning/Carving
9 a.m. Strong Bodies
10:30 a.m. Book Club
1 p.m. Euchre, Five Crowns
3:45 p.m. Move to the Music
4:45 p.m. Pom & Dance
Tuesday
8:30 a.m. Advisory Committee Meeting
8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise
9:45 a.m. Chair Yoga
1 p.m. Bridge, Sheepshead, Dirty Board
1 p.m. Quilting
Wednesday
9 a.m. Strong Bodies
1 p.m. Pepper, Bingo
5:30 p.m. Graceful Yoga
6:30 p.m. Diamond Jacks
Thursday
8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise
9 a.m. Wii Bowling
1 p.m. Beginning Bridge, Cribbage
3:45 p.m. Move to the Music
4:45 p.m. Pom & Dance
Friday
9 a.m. Hooks & Needles
12:30 p.m. Scrabble
1 p.m. Euchre
Waupun Senior Center, 301 E. Main St., Waupun
In-person activities have returned and face masks are required. For more information, call 920-324-7930. Fond du Lac County Senior Dining Program provides daily meals with curbside pickup at 10 a.m. Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years and older or married to someone of that age group. Call 324-7930 to cancel pickup. Call 920-929-3113 to check eligibility for Mobile Meals. Suggested donation for mobile meals is $3.50.
Monday
8 a.m. Fitness Center
9 a.m. Marbles
10:30 a.m. Yoga I
1 p.m. Euchre
1 p.m. Golf Cards
6 p.m. Pickleball
Tuesday
8 a.m. Fitness Center
9 a.m. Hand & Foot Cards
10:30 a.m. Tone
2 p.m. Drums
2:30 p.m. Movie Afternoon
Wednesday
8 a.m. Fitness Center
9 a.m. Dice
10:30 a.m. Aerobics I
11:30 a.m. Craft Club
1 p.m. Sheepshead
6:15 p.m. Knit-Wits
Thursday
8 a.m. Fitness Center
9 a.m. Dominoes
10:30 a.m. Yoga II
1 p.m. Sheepshead
Friday
8 a.m. Fitness Center
9 a.m. Se7ens
10:30 a.m. Aerobics II
11 a.m. Senior Swim