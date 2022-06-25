 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SENIOR ACTIVITIES

Senior Activities: June 27-July 3

Community Activities & Services Department, in The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam

Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Active adult programs are open to those 50 and older. City residents pay program and activity fees. Non-residents pay an annual fee of $25, plus program and activity fees. For more information, call 920-887-4639 ext. 103.

The Community Center Courier newsletter lists activities and is available free at cityofbeaverdam.com/bdcas and around town or $13.50 per year by mail.

The Watermark is a Dodge County Senior Meal site Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years or older. A donation of $3.99 is suggested. Eligible participants should call 920-887-4639 ext. 102 by noon, a day in advance to reserve a meal.

Jam by the Dam: 6-9 p.m., July 29, bring a picnic basket filled with food and beverages of choice, a lawn chair, and listen to great music by One Shot Wally. Follow at facebook.com/jambythedam for band updates or weather-related cancelations.

Wednesday Night Live: activities at 6 p.m., concert at 7 p.m., Wednesday. Free music in Swan Park is back with more free entertainment for the whole family that includes crafts, face painting, lawn games and more. Bench seating is available, or bring a lawn chair and blanket and a cooler of refreshments. Beaver Dam Community Band will perform.

The Beaver Paddle Cardboard Boat Regatta: 12:45 p.m., July 9, up to 12 3-person teams will build boats out of cardboard and have a fun-for-the-whole-family competition on a prepared course, about 30 yards. Boats may be propelled by one paddle or paddles made from materials provided, crew arms and legs. Registration starts at 11:30 a.m.

Holiday Closings & Program Cancellations: The Watermark will be closed Monday, July 4 for Independence Day. Regular programs will not be held at The Watermark through July 8 for Best Dam Fest. The BDCAS office will be open regular hours during this period. For more information, call 920-887-4639.

Monday

8 a.m. Woodburning/Carving

9 a.m. Strong Bodies

10:30 a.m. Book Club

1 p.m. Euchre, Five Crowns

3:45 p.m. Move to the Music

4:45 p.m. Pom & Dance

Tuesday

8:30 a.m. Advisory Committee Meeting

8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise

9:45 a.m. Chair Yoga

1 p.m. Bridge, Sheepshead, Dirty Board

1 p.m. Quilting

Wednesday

9 a.m. Strong Bodies

1 p.m. Pepper, Bingo

5:30 p.m. Graceful Yoga

6:30 p.m. Diamond Jacks

Thursday

8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise

9 a.m. Wii Bowling

1 p.m. Beginning Bridge, Cribbage

3:45 p.m. Move to the Music

4:45 p.m. Pom & Dance

Friday

9 a.m. Hooks & Needles

12:30 p.m. Scrabble

1 p.m. Euchre

Waupun Senior Center, 301 E. Main St., Waupun

In-person activities have returned and face masks are required. For more information, call 920-324-7930. Fond du Lac County Senior Dining Program provides daily meals with curbside pickup at 10 a.m. Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years and older or married to someone of that age group. Call 324-7930 to cancel pickup. Call 920-929-3113 to check eligibility for Mobile Meals. Suggested donation for mobile meals is $3.50.

Monday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Marbles

10:30 a.m. Yoga I

1 p.m. Euchre

1 p.m. Golf Cards

6 p.m. Pickleball

Tuesday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Hand & Foot Cards

10:30 a.m. Tone

2 p.m. Drums

2:30 p.m. Movie Afternoon

Wednesday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Dice

10:30 a.m. Aerobics I

11:30 a.m. Craft Club

1 p.m. Sheepshead

6:15 p.m. Knit-Wits

Thursday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Dominoes

10:30 a.m. Yoga II

1 p.m. Sheepshead

Friday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Se7ens

10:30 a.m. Aerobics II

11 a.m. Senior Swim

