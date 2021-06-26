Senior Activities: June 28-July 2

Community Activities & Services Department, in The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam
Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Active adult programs are open to those 50 and older. City residents pay program and activity fees. Non-residents pay an annual participation fee of $25, in addition to program and activity fees.
This is a Dodge County Senior Meal Site, Monday-Friday. The age requirement to participate is 60 years of age or older and a donation of $3.99 is suggested. Curbside pick up is offered. To reserve a meal, call Rose at 920-887-4639 ext. 102 by noon, a day in advance
To register for a program or activity, or speak with customer service, call BDCAS at 920-887-4639 ext. 103, register online at: cityofbeaverdam.com/bdcas or email bdcas@cityofbeaverdam.com. The Watermark is open for walk-in customers, some in-person programs and walking.
Bingo: Free bingo every Wednesday at 1 p.m. from your own home. Participants must register by the Friday prior to each Wednesday. Prizes will include household items, seasonal décor, gift cards, coupons for local restaurants and more. The Zoom app installed on a device is needed or a land line phone can be used for audio-only access.
Take-and-Make kits: Each kit includes instructions and supplies to make at least one of each project. Kits are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Call customer service to arrange a pick up time.
Horseshoes & Other Lawn Games: Meet from 9-11 a.m. Thursday mornings, June 10-July 29, at the Swan Park horseshoe pits and adjacent greenspace, Vita and Mill Streets. Equipment available for horseshoes, croquet, lawn darts, bocce and washer toss. Registrations accepted after the program starts, if space allows. Equipment will be sanitized regularly and hand sanitizer provided for participants. Call to register soon.
Hooks and Needles: Meet from 9-11 a.m. Friday at The Watermark. Volunteers are encouraged to help provide items for seniors, newborns and those in need. The yarn is provided for any items made for donation. New participants are welcome. Registration remains open until filled. Call to register.
Watermark walkway: All ages are welcome, youth 16 and younger must be accompanied by adult, in indoor climate-controlled walking beginning May 3 where 17 laps equals one mile. Masks are required. Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. No registration required.
Monday
9 a.m. Strong Bodies (Zoom)
Tuesday
8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise
2 p.m. Chair Yoga (Hybrid)
Wednesday
9 a.m. Strong Bodies (Zoom)
1 p.m. Bingo (Zoom)
5:30 p.m. Yoga in the Park
Thursday
8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise
9 a.m. Horseshoes & Other Lawn Games
Waupun Senior Center, 301 E. Main St., Waupun
In-person activities have returned and face masks are required. For more information, call 920-324-7930. Fond du Lac County Senior Dining Program provides daily meals with curbside pickup at 10 a.m. Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years and older or married to someone of that age group. Call 324-7930 to cancel pickup. Call 920-929-3113 to check eligibility for Mobile Meals. Suggested donation for mobile meals is $3.50.
Monday
8 a.m. Fitness Center
8:30 a.m. Garden Club
9 a.m. Marbles
10 a.m. Lunch