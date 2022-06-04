Senior Activities: June 6-10

Community Activities & Services Department, in The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam

Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Active adult programs are open to those 50 and older. City residents pay program and activity fees. Non-residents pay an annual fee of $25, plus program and activity fees. For more information, call 920-887-4639 ext. 103.

The Community Center Courier newsletter lists activities and is available free at cityofbeaverdam.com/bdcas and around town or $13.50 per year by mail.

The Watermark is a Dodge County Senior Meal site Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years or older. A donation of $3.99 is suggested. Eligible participants should call 920-887-4639 ext. 102 by noon, a day in advance to reserve a meal.

Wednesday Night Live: activities at 6 p.m., concert at 7 p.m., June 15. Free music in Swan Park is back with more free entertainment for the whole family that includes crafts, face painting, lawn games and more. Bench seating is available, or bring a lawn chair and blanket and a cooler of refreshments. Beaver Dam Community Band will perform.

Dog Parade: 6 p.m. June 21 at Crystal Lake Park. Participate or watch the annual all-dog parade. Dogs compete for prizes in three categories, Best Costume, Best Smile, and Wiggliest Butt and everyone will go home with treats. No rain location or rain date. Registration starts at 6 p.m..

Master Gardener Workshop-Diseases of Landscape Plants: 6:30 p.m., June 23, plant pathologist, Brian Hudelson will discuss common diseases of favorite outdoor plants including herbaceous plants, woody trees, and shrubs. This is a drop-in program, no registration required.

Ongoing Card & Board Games: Offering Bridge, Euchre, Five Crowns, Pepper, Sheepshead, Dirty Board and Scrabble – all are welcome. No advanced registration is required for these activities. Some participation fees may apply. See the Community Center Courier for more details on specific games.

Monday

8 a.m. Woodburning/Carving

9 a.m. Strong Bodies

1 p.m. Euchre, Five Crowns

3:45 p.m. Move to the Music

4:45 p.m. Pom & Dance

Tuesday

8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise

9:45 a.m. Chair Yoga

11 a.m. Mental Fitness

1 p.m. Bridge, Sheepshead, Dirty Board

1 p.m. Quilting

Wednesday

9 a.m. Strong Bodies

1 p.m. Pepper, Bingo

5:30 p.m. Graceful Yoga

6:30 p.m. Diamond Jacks

Thursday

8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise

9 a.m. Wii Bowling

1 p.m. Beginning Bridge, Cribbage

3:45 p.m. Move to the Music

4:45 p.m. Pom & Dance

Friday

9 a.m. Hooks & Needles

12:30 p.m. Scrabble

1 p.m. Euchre

Waupun Senior Center, 301 E. Main St., Waupun

In-person activities have returned and face masks are required. For more information, call 920-324-7930. Fond du Lac County Senior Dining Program provides daily meals with curbside pickup at 10 a.m. Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years and older or married to someone of that age group. Call 324-7930 to cancel pickup. Call 920-929-3113 to check eligibility for Mobile Meals. Suggested donation for mobile meals is $3.50.

Monday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Marbles

10:30 a.m. Yoga I

1 p.m. Euchre

1 p.m. Golf Cards

6 p.m. Pickleball

Tuesday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Hand & Foot Cards

10:30 a.m. Tone

2 p.m. Drums

Wednesday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Dice

10:30 a.m. Aerobics I

1 p.m. Sheepshead

6:15 p.m. Knit-Wits

Thursday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Dominoes

10:30 a.m. Yoga II

1 p.m. Sheepshead

Friday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Se7ens

9 a.m. Book Club

11 a.m. Senior Swim

1 p.m. SIA Bingo