Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Active adult programs are open to those 50 and older. City residents pay program and activity fees. Non-residents pay an annual fee of $25, plus program and activity fees. For more information, call 920-887-4639 ext. 103.

The Community Center Courier newsletter lists activities and is available free at cityofbeaverdam.com/bdcas and around town or $13.50 per year by mail.

The Watermark is a Dodge County Senior Meal site Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years or older. A donation of $3.99 is suggested. Eligible participants should call 920-887-4639 ext. 102 by noon, a day in advance to reserve a meal.

Watermark walkway has new hours: Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesdays. All ages are welcome, youth 16 and younger must be accompanied by adult, in indoor climate-controlled walking where 17 laps equals one mile. No registration required.

Gardening: Grow Your Own Groceries-Urban Vegetable Gardening: 10-11 a.m. Thursday. Growing your own vegetables and fruit is fun and rewarding. However, knowing the basics makes the job easier and more fail-safe. Attendees will learn what to do, starting from the ground up, to have healthy soil, plants, and a bountiful harvest. Registration required.

Tax Assistance Available at The Watermark: 12:30-3:30 p.m. Thursdays; 8:30-11:30 a.m. Fridays, through April 7. AARP Tax-Aide program has returned. The program is free and available to people of all ages. Trained preparers will be available to complete federal and state tax returns, and Homestead Credit. Advance appointments are required and are being accepted now. To make an appointment, call 920-887-4639, ext. 105, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursdays or Fridays.

Foot Clinic: second and third Mondays and Wednesdays, 30-minute appointments available at the monthly foot clinics with two licensed professionals. Clinics provide foot care for clients with diabetes, corns, callouses, fungal infections, thick nails, ingrown toenails and for those taking blood thinners. Appointments are required. Cash or check payment is due to the provider at the time of appointment. For more information or to make an appointment, call 920-887-4639 ext. 103.

Monday

8 a.m. Woodburning/Carving

9 a.m. Strong Bodies

1 p.m. Dirty Board, Euchre, Five Crowns

Tuesday

8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise

9:45 a.m. Chair Yoga

10 a.m. Mental Fitness

1 p.m. Quilting, Bridge, Sheepshead

Wednesday

9 a.m. Strong Bodies

1 p.m. Bingo, Pepper

5:30 p.m. Graceful Yoga

6:30 p.m. Pickleball, DJ Sheepshead

Thursday

8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise

9 a.m. Wii Bowling

10 a.m. Urban Vegetable Gardening

1 p.m. Beginning Bridge, Cribbage

Friday

9 a.m. Hooks & Needles

12:30 p.m. Scrabble

1 p.m. Bowling, Euchre

Waupun Senior Center, 301 E. Main St., Waupun

In-person activities have returned and face masks are required. For more information, call 920-324-7930. Fond du Lac County Senior Dining Program provides daily meals with curbside pickup at 10 a.m. Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years and older or married to someone of that age group. Call 324-7930 to cancel pickup. Call 920-929-3113 to check eligibility for Mobile Meals. Suggested donation for mobile meals is $3.50.

Monday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Marbles

10:30 a.m. Yoga I

11:30 a.m. Bean Bag

1 p.m. Euchre

1 p.m. Golf Cards

Tuesday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

8 a.m. Pool League

9 a.m. Hand & Foot Cards

10:30 a.m. Tone

11:30 a.m. Drums

11:30 a.m. Ping Pong

2:30 p.m. Movie

Wednesday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Dice

10:30 a.m. Aerobics I

11:30 a.m. Shuffleboard

12:30 p.m. Eyeglasses

1 p.m. Sheepshead

6 p.m. Knit-Wits

Thursday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

8:30 a.m. Foot Care

9 a.m. Dominoes

10:30 a.m. Yoga II

11:30 a.m. Darts

11:30 a.m. Wii Bowling

1 p.m. Sheepshead

Friday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Se7ens

10:30 a.m. Aerobics II

11:30 a.m. Billiards

1 p.m. Prairie Ridge Bingo