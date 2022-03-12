Senior Activities: March 14-20

Community Activities & Services Department, in The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam.Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Active adult programs are open to those 50 and older. City residents pay program and activity fees. Non-residents pay an annual fee of $25, plus program and activity fees. For more information, call 920-887-4639 ext. 103.

The Community Center Courier newsletter lists activities and is available free at cityofbeaverdam.com/bdcas and around town or $13.50 per year by mail.

The Watermark is a Dodge County Senior Meal site Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years or older. A donation of $3.99 is suggested. Eligible participants should call 920-887-4639 ext. 102 by noon, a day in advance to reserve a meal.

Cook Like a Chef: 10:30-11:30 a.m., March 22, making restaurant-caliber cooking in your own kitchen. Learn from some of Dodge County’s best head chefs from your favorite local restaurants and caterers. Register for this free program by March 15.

Graceful Yoga: Wednesdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m., April 4-27. Work on joint mobility and help build strength and balance, appropriate for all levels, including those with chronic conditions or limitations due to age or size. Wear comfortable workout clothes and bring a mat. Register by March 30.

Chair Yoga And Relaxation Techniques: Tuesdays, 9:45-10:30 a.m., April 12-26. Gentle and accessible movement and varied relaxation techniques suitable for everyone looking for an easier way to move the body and learn ways to slow down the mind and de-stress. Register by April 5.

Learn to Zoom: 9 a.m. to noon, 30 minute sessions, Thursday, March 31. Zoom helps organizations and people get together virtually via video chat. It works with any computer, tablet or smartphone with camera capabilities. Bring a device and a valid email address. Register for this free program by March 24 by calling Aging & Disability Resource Center of Dodge County at 920-386-3580.

Monday8 a.m. Woodburning/Carving

9 a.m. Strong Bodies

1 p.m. Euchre, Five Crowns

Tuesday8 a.m. Active Adult Exercise

10 a.m. Cook Like a Chef

1 p.m. Bridge, Dirty Board, Sheepshead, Quilting

Wednesday9 a.m. Strong Bodies

1 p.m. Pepper, Bingo

6 p.m. Pickleball

6 p.m. Diamond Jacks Sheepshead

Thursday8 a.m. Active Adult Exercise

9 a.m. Wii Bowling

10 a.m. Reminiscing & Writing

1 p.m. The Art of Growing Peonies, Beginning Bridge, Cribbage

Friday9 a.m. Hooks & Needles

12:30 p.m. Scrabble

1 p.m. Bowling, Euchre

Waupun Senior Center, 301 E. Main St., Waupun

In-person activities have returned and face masks are required. For more information, call 920-324-7930. Fond du Lac County Senior Dining Program provides daily meals with curbside pickup at 10 a.m. Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years and older or married to someone of that age group. Call 324-7930 to cancel pickup. Call 920-929-3113 to check eligibility for Mobile Meals. Suggested donation for mobile meals is $3.50.

Monday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Marbles

10:30 a.m. Yoga I

1 p.m. Euchre

1 p.m. Golf Cards

6 p.m. Pickleball

Tuesday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Hand & Foot Cards

10:30 a.m. Tone

1 p.m. City Interview

2 p.m. Drums

Wednesday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Dice

9 a.m. Bowling

10:30 a.m. Aerobics I

12:30 p.m. Eyeglasses

1 p.m. Sheepshead

Thursday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

8:30 a.m. Foot Care

9 a.m. Dominoes

10:30 a.m. Yoga II

11:30 a.m. St. Pat’s

1 p.m. Sheepshead

Friday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Se7ens

10:30 a.m. Aerobics