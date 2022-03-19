Senior Activities: March 21-27

Community Activities & Services Department, in The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam.
Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Active adult programs are open to those 50 and older. City residents pay program and activity fees. Non-residents pay an annual fee of $25, plus program and activity fees. For more information, call 920-887-4639 ext. 103.
The Community Center Courier newsletter lists activities and is available free at cityofbeaverdam.com/bdcas and around town or $13.50 per year by mail.
The Watermark is a Dodge County Senior Meal site Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years or older. A donation of $3.99 is suggested. Eligible participants should call 920-887-4639 ext. 102 by noon, a day in advance to reserve a meal.
Graceful Yoga: Wednesdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m., April 4-27. Work on joint mobility and help build strength and balance, appropriate for all levels, including those with chronic conditions or limitations due to age or size. Wear comfortable workout clothes and bring a mat. Register by March 30.
Chair Yoga And Relaxation Techniques: Tuesdays, 9:45-10:30 a.m., April 12-26. Gentle and accessible movement and varied relaxation techniques suitable for everyone looking for an easier way to move the body and learn ways to slow down the mind and de-stress. Register by April 5.
Mind Over Matter: 1-3:30 p.m., April 7, 21 and May 5, This Aging & Disability Resource Center of Dodge County program consists of three, two-hour sessions. Mind over Matter: Healthy Bowels, Healthy Bladder is a workshop designed to give women needed tools to take control of their bladder and bowel symptoms. Register for this free program by March 31 by calling ADRC at 920-386-3580.
Quilting Together: Tuesdays 1-4 p.m. from March 15-Dec. 27, Designed for novice and experienced quilters to enjoy the company of others while working on their latest creations. Participants share ideas and tips with each other, with no formal instruction provided. The program is free. Registration is ongoing.
Monday
8 a.m. Woodburning/Carving
9 a.m. Strong Bodies
1 p.m. Euchre, Five Crowns
Tuesday
8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise
9:45 a.m. Chair Yoga
10:30 a.m. Cook Like a Chef
1 p.m. Bridge, Dirty Board, Sheepshead, Quilting
Wednesday
9 a.m. Strong Bodies
1 p.m. Pepper, Bingo
5:30 p.m. Graceful Yoga
6 p.m. Pickleball
6:30 p.m. Diamond Jacks Sheepshead
Thursday
8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise
9 a.m. Wii Bowling
10 a.m. Reminiscing & Writing
1 p.m. Beginning Bridge, Cribbage, Nest Box Treasures
Friday
9 a.m. Hooks & Needles
12:30 p.m. Scrabble
1 p.m. Bowling, Euchre
Waupun Senior Center, 301 E. Main St., Waupun
In-person activities have returned and face masks are required. For more information, call 920-324-7930. Fond du Lac County Senior Dining Program provides daily meals with curbside pickup at 10 a.m. Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years and older or married to someone of that age group. Call 324-7930 to cancel pickup. Call 920-929-3113 to check eligibility for Mobile Meals. Suggested donation for mobile meals is $3.50.
Monday
8 a.m. Fitness Center
9 a.m. Marbles
10:30 a.m. Yoga I
1 p.m. Euchre
1 p.m. Golf Cards
6 p.m. Pickleball
Tuesday
8 a.m. Fitness Center
9 a.m. Hand & Foot Cards
10:30 a.m. Tone
11:30 a.m. Craft Club
2 p.m. Drums
Wednesday
8 a.m. Fitness Center
9 a.m. Dice
10:30 a.m. Aerobics I
1 p.m. Sheepshead
6:15 p.m. Knit-Wits
Thursday
8 a.m. Fitness Center
9 a.m. Dominoes
10:30 a.m. Yoga II
1 p.m. Sheepshead
Friday
8 a.m. Fitness Center
9 a.m. Se7ens
9 a.m. Book Club
10:30 a.m. Aerobics II
1:45 p.m. WCCA Bingo