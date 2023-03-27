Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Active adult programs are open to those 50 and older. City residents pay program and activity fees. Non-residents pay an annual fee of $25, plus program and activity fees. For more information, call 920-887-4639 ext. 103.

The Community Center Courier newsletter lists activities and is available free at cityofbeaverdam.com/bdcas and around town or $13.50 per year by mail.

The Watermark is a Dodge County Senior Meal site Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years or older. A donation of $3.99 is suggested. Eligible participants should call 920-887-4639 ext. 102 by noon, a day in advance to reserve a meal.

Gardening: Composting for the Home Gardener: 10-11 a.m. April 6. There are 10 basic steps to home composting, and everyone can do it. Rather than put waste into landfills, turn your backyard into a veritable black gold machine. Take the angst out of composting by joining Master Gardener and Master Composter Carol Shirk to learn how to manage your waste more sustainably. Registration required.

Tax Assistance Available at The Watermark: 12:30-3:30 p.m. Thursdays; 8:30-11:30 a.m. Fridays, through April 7. AARP Tax-Aide program has returned. The program is free and available to people of all ages. Trained preparers will be available to complete federal and state tax returns, and Homestead Credit. Advance appointments are required and are being accepted now. To make an appointment, call 920-887-4639, ext. 105, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursdays or Fridays.

Awaken Your Why: 6-8 p.m. April 10, Based on the work of Dr. Richard Leider, this interactive workshop will help attendees understand how purpose is vital to well-being, identify unique gifts and calling, and use those gifts to grow and give. Partnering with Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam to offer this free workshop. Registration required.

Monday

8 a.m. Woodburning/Carving

9 a.m. Strong Bodies

10:30 a.m. Book Club

1 p.m. Dirty Board, Euchre, Five Crowns

Tuesday

8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise, Advisory Committee Meeting

9:45 a.m. Chair Yoga

10 a.m. Mental Fitness

1 p.m. Bridge, Quilting, Sheepshead

Wednesday

9 a.m. Strong Bodies

1 p.m. Bingo, Pepper

5:30 p.m. Graceful Yoga

6:30 p.m. Pickleball, DJ Sheepshead

Thursday

8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise

9 a.m. Wii Bowling

1 p.m. Beginning Bridge, Cribbage

Friday

9 a.m. Hooks & Needles

12:30 p.m. Scrabble

1 p.m. Bowling, Euchre

Waupun Senior Center, 301 E. Main St., Waupun

In-person activities have returned and face masks are required. For more information, call 920-324-7930. Fond du Lac County Senior Dining Program provides daily meals with curbside pickup at 10 a.m. Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years and older or married to someone of that age group. Call 324-7930 to cancel pickup. Call 920-929-3113 to check eligibility for Mobile Meals. Suggested donation for mobile meals is $3.50.

Monday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Marbles

10:30 a.m. Yoga I

11:30 a.m. Bean Bag

1 p.m. Euchre

1 p.m. Golf Cards

Tuesday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

8 a.m. Pool League

9 a.m. Hand & Foot Cards

10:30 a.m. Tone

11:30 a.m. Drums

11:30 a.m. Ping Pong

Wednesday8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Dice

10:30 a.m. Aerobics I

11:30 a.m. Shuffleboard

12:30 p.m. Eyeglasses

1 p.m. Sheepshead

6 p.m. Knit-Wits

Thursday8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Dominoes

10:30 a.m. Yoga II

11:30 a.m. Darts

11:30 a.m. Wii Bowling

1 p.m. Sheepshead

Friday8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Se7ens

9 a.m. Book Club

10:30 a.m. Aerobics II

11:30 a.m. Billiards

Noon Mini Golf