Senior Activities: March 28-April 1

Community Activities & Services Department, in The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam.

Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Active adult programs are open to those 50 and older. City residents pay program and activity fees. Non-residents pay an annual fee of $25, plus program and activity fees. For more information, call 920-887-4639 ext. 103.

The Community Center Courier newsletter lists activities and is available free at cityofbeaverdam.com/bdcas and around town or $13.50 per year by mail.

The Watermark is a Dodge County Senior Meal site Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years or older. A donation of $3.99 is suggested. Eligible participants should call 920-887-4639 ext. 102 by noon, a day in advance to reserve a meal.

Phenology: 1-2 p.m., April 14, Learn more about the study of the timing of natural events and the important contributions Aldo Leopold made to the field of Phenology. Discover ways to observe and record natural events in your own backyard, or local natural area and be a citizen scientist. Register by April 7.

Mental Fitness for Older Adults: Thursdays, March 19-June 7. Introductory Course 9:30-10:30 a.m.; Activities & Exercises, 11 a.m. to noon; Learn about the aging brain, factors that may affect the mind and mental decline, types of memories, retrieval of information, attention span, brain structure and functions, how to nourish the brain and increase performance. Register by April 12.

Move to the Music: 3:45-4:45 p.m., Mondays and Thursdays. Basic exercise program moving to the music. New participants welcome to join anytime, space permitting.

Mind Over Matter: 1-3:30 p.m., April 7, 21 and May 5, This Aging & Disability Resource Center of Dodge County program consists of three, two-hour sessions. Mind over Matter: Healthy Bowels, Healthy Bladder is a workshop designed to give women needed tools to take control of their bladder and bowel symptoms. Register for this free program by March 31 by calling ADRC at 920-386-3580.

Cribbage & Other Card Games: 1-3:30 p.m. Thursdays beginning in March. A fun, social card group for new or experienced players - play is free. Groups include Cribbage, Bridge, Euchre, Five Crowns, Pepper and Sheepshead.

Monday

8 a.m. Woodburning/Carving

9 a.m. Strong Bodies

1 p.m. Euchre, Five Crowns

Tuesday

8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise

9:45 a.m. Chair Yoga

1 p.m. Bridge, Dirty Board, Sheepshead, Quilting

Wednesday

9 a.m. Strong Bodies

1 p.m. Bingo, Pepper

5:30 p.m. Graceful Yoga

6 p.m. Pickleball

6:30 p.m. Diamond Jacks Sheepshead

Thursday

8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise

9 a.m. Wii Bowling

9 a.m. Learn to Zoom

10 a.m. Reminiscing & Writing

1 p.m. Beginning Bridge, Cribbage

Friday

9 a.m. Hooks & Needles

12:30 p.m. Scrabble

1 p.m. Bowling, Euchre

Waupun Senior Center, 301 E. Main St., Waupun

In-person activities have returned and face masks are required. For more information, call 920-324-7930. Fond du Lac County Senior Dining Program provides daily meals with curbside pickup at 10 a.m. Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years and older or married to someone of that age group. Call 324-7930 to cancel pickup. Call 920-929-3113 to check eligibility for Mobile Meals. Suggested donation for mobile meals is $3.50.

Monday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Marbles

10:30 a.m. Yoga I

1 p.m. Euchre

1 p.m. Golf Cards

6 p.m. Pickleball

Tuesday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Hand & Foot Cards

10:30 a.m. Tone

2 p.m. Drums

3 p.m. Movie Afternoon

Wednesday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Dice

9 a.m. Bowling

10:30 a.m. Aerobics I

1 p.m. Sheepshead

6:15 p.m. Knit-Wits

Thursday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Dominoes

10:30 a.m. Yoga II

1 p.m. Sheepshead