Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Active adult programs are open to those 50 and older. City residents pay program and activity fees. Non-residents pay an annual fee of $25, plus program and activity fees. For more information, call 920-887-4639 ext. 103.

The Community Center Courier newsletter lists activities and is available free at cityofbeaverdam.com/bdcas and around town or $13.50 per year by mail.

The Watermark is a Dodge County Senior Meal site Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years or older. A donation of $3.99 is suggested. Eligible participants should call 920-887-4639 ext. 102 by noon, a day in advance to reserve a meal.

Watermark walkway has new hours: Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesdays. All ages are welcome, youth 16 and younger must be accompanied by adult, in indoor climate-controlled walking where 17 laps equals one mile. No registration required.

Alzheimer’s Series: Dementia-Related Behavior: Thursday, 1-2 p.m. Partnering with the Alzheimer’s Association to offer monthly workshops on various topics at The Watermark. These workshops are designed to meet the needs of family caregivers and the general community seeking information about Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. Registration required.

Chair Yoga And Relaxation Techniques: 9:45-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, March 7-28. Gentle and accessible movement and varied relaxation techniques suitable for everyone looking for an easier way to move the body and learn ways to slow down the mind and de-stress. Wear comfortable workout clothes and bring a mat. There are still spots available, register soon.

Gardening: Grow Your Own Groceries-Urban Vegetable Gardening: 10-11 a.m. March 16. Growing your own vegetables and fruit is fun and rewarding. However, knowing the basics makes the job easier and more fail-safe. Attendees will learn what to do, starting from the ground up, to have healthy soil, plants, and a bountiful harvest. Registration required.

Monday

8 a.m. Woodburning/Carving

9 a.m. Strong Bodies

1 p.m. Dirty Board, Five Crowns, Euchre

Tuesday

8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise

9:45 a.m. Chair Yoga

10 a.m. Mental Fitness

1 p.m. Sheepshead, Quilting, Bridge

Wednesday

9 a.m. Strong Bodies

1 p.m. Bingo, Pepper

5:30 p.m. Graceful Yoga

6:30 p.m. Pickleball, DJ Sheepshead

Thursday

8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise

9 a.m. Wii Bowling

1 p.m. Beginning Bridge, Cribbage, Alzheimer’s: Dementia-Related Behavior

Friday

9 a.m. Hooks & Needles

12:30 p.m. Scrabble

1 p.m. Bowling, Euchre

Waupun Senior Center, 301 E. Main St., Waupun

In-person activities have returned and face masks are required. For more information, call 920-324-7930. Fond du Lac County Senior Dining Program provides daily meals with curbside pickup at 10 a.m. Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years and older or married to someone of that age group. Call 324-7930 to cancel pickup. Call 920-929-3113 to check eligibility for Mobile Meals. Suggested donation for mobile meals is $3.50.

Monday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Marbles

10:30 a.m. Yoga I

11:30 a.m. Bean Bag

1 p.m. Euchre

1 p.m. Golf Cards

Tuesday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Hand & Foot Cards

10:30 a.m. Tone

11:30 a.m. Drums

11:30 a.m. Ping Pong

2:30 a.m. Movie

Wednesday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Dice

10:30 a.m. Aerobics I

11:30 a.m. Shuffleboard

1 p.m. Sheepshead

6 p.m. Knit-Wits

Thursday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Dominoes

10:30 a.m. Yoga II

11:30 a.m. Darts

11:30 a.m. Wii Bowling

1 p.m. Sheepshead

Friday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Se7ens

10:30 a.m. Aerobics II

11:30 a.m. Billiards

1 p.m. SIA Bingo