Senior Activities: May 10-16

Community Activities & Services Department, in The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam

Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

In-person customers are served by appointment. To register for a program or activity, or speak with customer service, call BDCAS at 920-887-4639 ext. 103, register online at cityofbeaverdam.com/bdcas or email bdcas@cityofbeaverdam.com. Beginning May 3, The Watermark will be open for walk-in customers, some in-person programs and walking.

Bingo: Free bingo every Wednesday at 1 p.m. from your own home. Participants must register by the Friday prior to each Wednesday. Prizes will include household items, seasonal décor, gift cards, coupons for local restaurants and more. The Zoom app installed on a device is needed or a land line phone can be used for audio-only access.

Take-and-Make kits: Each kit includes instructions and supplies to make at least one of each project. Kits are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Call customer service to arrange a pick up time.