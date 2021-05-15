 Skip to main content
Senior Activities: May 17-23
SENIOR ACTIVITIES

Senior Activities: May 17-23

Community Activities & Services Department, in The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam

Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Active adult programs are open to those 50 and older. City residents pay program and activity fees. Non-residents pay an annual participation fee of $25, in addition to program and activity fees.

This is a Dodge County Senior Meal Site, Monday-Friday. The age requirement to participate is 60 years of age or older and a donation of $3.99 is suggested. Curbside pick up is offered. To reserve a meal, call Rose at 920-887-4639 ext. 102 by noon, a day in advance

In-person customers are served by appointment. To register for a program or activity, or speak with customer service, call BDCAS at 920-887-4639 ext. 103, register online at cityofbeaverdam.com/bdcas or email bdcas@cityofbeaverdam.com. Beginning May 3, The Watermark will be open for walk-in customers, some in-person programs and walking.

Bingo: Free bingo every Wednesday at 1 p.m. from your own home. Participants must register by the Friday prior to each Wednesday. Prizes will include household items, seasonal décor, gift cards, coupons for local restaurants and more. The Zoom app installed on a device is needed or a land line phone can be used for audio-only access.

Take-and-Make kits: Each kit includes instructions and supplies to make at least one of each project. Kits are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Call customer service to arrange a pick up time.

Watermark walkway: All ages are welcome, youth 16 and younger must be accompanied by adult, in indoor climate-controlled walking beginning May 3 where 17 laps equals one mile. Masks are required. Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. No registration required.

Active adult exercise: In-person at 8:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, May 18-July 8. It covers a variety of range-of-motion and endurance-building activities and relaxation techniques. For men and women age 50 and older. Masks are required.

Monday9 a.m. — Strong Bodies (Zoom)

Tuesday8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise

2 p.m. — Chair Yoga (Hybrid)

Wednesday9 a.m. — Strong Bodies (Zoom)

1 p.m. — Bingo (Hybrid)

5:30 p.m. — Graceful Yoga (Zoom)

Thursday8:30 a.m. — Active Adult Exercise

Friday9 a.m. Hooks & Needles

Waupun Senior Center, 301 E. Main St., Waupun

In-person activities have returned and face masks are required. For more information, call 920-324-7930. Fond du Lac County Senior Dining Program provides daily meals with curbside pickup at 10 a.m. Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years and older or married to someone of that age group. Call 324-7930 to cancel pickup. Call 920-929-3113 to check eligibility for Mobile Meals. Suggested donation for mobile meals is $3.50.

Monday8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Marbles

10 a.m. Lunch

10 a.m. One & Serve Waupun

10:30 a.m. Yoga I

1 p.m. Euchre

1 p.m. Golf Cards

Tuesday8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Hand & Foot

10 a.m. Lunch

10:30 a.m. Tone

1:30 p.m. Fine Arts

3 p.m. Movie

Wednesday8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Dice

10 a.m. Lunch

10:30 a.m. Aerobics I

11:30 a.m. Walking Wednesday

12:30 p.m. Eyeglasses

1 p.m. Sheepshead

Thursday8 a.m. Fitness Center

8:30 a.m. Foot care

10 a.m. Lunch

10:30 a.m. Yoga II

1 p.m. Sheepshead

Friday8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Se7ens

10 a.m. Lunch

10:30 a.m. Aerobics I

11:30 a.m. Dementia Friendly

1:30 p.m. Buddy Bingo (Zoom)

0 comments

