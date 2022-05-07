Senior Activities: May 9-13

Community Activities & Services Department, in The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam.

Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Active adult programs are open to those 50 and older. City residents pay program and activity fees. Non-residents pay an annual fee of $25, plus program and activity fees. For more information, call 920-887-4639 ext. 103.

The Community Center Courier newsletter lists activities and is available free at cityofbeaverdam.com/bdcas and around town or $13.50 per year by mail.

The Watermark is a Dodge County Senior Meal site Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years or older. A donation of $3.99 is suggested. Eligible participants should call 920-887-4639 ext. 102 by noon, a day in advance to reserve a meal.

7 @ 7 Slow Roll: 7 p.m. Tuesday. A free monthly social, community bike ride at a slow and fun pace through the city. All ages, abilities and types of bikes welcome. Rides are about seven miles and get started promptly at 7 p.m. This month’s ride starts at The Watermark. Meet at 6:30 p.m. Helmets are encouraged. No registration required. For more information, visit facebook.com/7at7slowroll.

Master Gardener Workshop-Growing Garlic: 6:30 p.m., May 26, Keene Garlic, a family owned and operated garlic farm in Madison, will discuss planting garlic tips – when and where to plant, harvest, cure, and store garlic. This is a drop-in program, no registration required.

Watercraft Rentals: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday-Sunday, starting May 28 at Waterworks Park. Kayaks, canoes and stand up paddle boards are available to rent by the hour, half day and full day. Individual season passes are also available - photo I.D. required. There’s a kayak dock to assist with launching. Basic paddling information will be provided, as well as a life jacket. For more information, contact the BDCAS office at 920-887-4639.

No Activities: Thursday or Friday due to the Nancy Zieman Sewing Studio Sew – Quilt – Create Weekend.

Monday

8 a.m. Woodburning/Carving

9 a.m. Strong Bodies

1 p.m. Euchre, Five Crowns

3:45 p.m. Move to the Music

4:45 p.m. Pom & Dance

Tuesday

8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise

9:45 a.m. Chair Yoga

11 a.m. Mental Fitness

1 p.m. Bridge, Sheepshead, Dirty Board,

1 p.m. Quilting

Wednesday

9 a.m. Strong Bodies

1 p.m. Pepper, Bingo

5:30 p.m. Graceful Yoga

6 p.m. Pickleball

6:30 p.m. Diamond Jacks

Thursday

No activities scheduled

1 p.m. Nature Journaling at Tahoe Park

Friday

No activities scheduled

Waupun Senior Center, 301 E. Main St., Waupun

In-person activities have returned and face masks are required. For more information, call 920-324-7930. Fond du Lac County Senior Dining Program provides daily meals with curbside pickup at 10 a.m. Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years and older or married to someone of that age group. Call 324-7930 to cancel pickup. Call 920-929-3113 to check eligibility for Mobile Meals. Suggested donation for mobile meals is $3.50.

Monday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Marbles

10:30 a.m. Yoga I

1 p.m. Euchre

1 p.m. Golf Cards

6 p.m. Pickleball

Tuesday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Hand & Foot Cards

10:30 a.m. Tone

2 p.m. Drums

Wednesday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Dice

10:30 a.m. Aerobics I

1 p.m. Sheepshead

6:15 p.m. Knit-Wits

Thursday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Dominoes

10:30 a.m. Yoga II

1 p.m. Sheepshead

Friday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Se7ens

9 a.m. Book Club

10:30 a.m. Aerobics II

1 p.m. SIA Bingo