Senior Activities: May 9-13

Community Activities & Services Department, in The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam.
Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Active adult programs are open to those 50 and older. City residents pay program and activity fees. Non-residents pay an annual fee of $25, plus program and activity fees. For more information, call 920-887-4639 ext. 103.
The Community Center Courier newsletter lists activities and is available free at cityofbeaverdam.com/bdcas and around town or $13.50 per year by mail.
The Watermark is a Dodge County Senior Meal site Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years or older. A donation of $3.99 is suggested. Eligible participants should call 920-887-4639 ext. 102 by noon, a day in advance to reserve a meal.
7 @ 7 Slow Roll: 7 p.m. Tuesday. A free monthly social, community bike ride at a slow and fun pace through the city. All ages, abilities and types of bikes welcome. Rides are about seven miles and get started promptly at 7 p.m. This month’s ride starts at The Watermark. Meet at 6:30 p.m. Helmets are encouraged. No registration required. For more information, visit facebook.com/7at7slowroll.
Master Gardener Workshop-Growing Garlic: 6:30 p.m., May 26, Keene Garlic, a family owned and operated garlic farm in Madison, will discuss planting garlic tips – when and where to plant, harvest, cure, and store garlic. This is a drop-in program, no registration required.
Watercraft Rentals: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday-Sunday, starting May 28 at Waterworks Park. Kayaks, canoes and stand up paddle boards are available to rent by the hour, half day and full day. Individual season passes are also available - photo I.D. required. There’s a kayak dock to assist with launching. Basic paddling information will be provided, as well as a life jacket. For more information, contact the BDCAS office at 920-887-4639.
No Activities: Thursday or Friday due to the Nancy Zieman Sewing Studio Sew – Quilt – Create Weekend.
Monday
8 a.m. Woodburning/Carving
9 a.m. Strong Bodies
1 p.m. Euchre, Five Crowns
3:45 p.m. Move to the Music
4:45 p.m. Pom & Dance
Tuesday
8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise
9:45 a.m. Chair Yoga
11 a.m. Mental Fitness
1 p.m. Bridge, Sheepshead, Dirty Board,
1 p.m. Quilting
Wednesday
9 a.m. Strong Bodies
1 p.m. Pepper, Bingo
5:30 p.m. Graceful Yoga
6 p.m. Pickleball
6:30 p.m. Diamond Jacks
Thursday
No activities scheduled
1 p.m. Nature Journaling at Tahoe Park
Friday
No activities scheduled
Waupun Senior Center, 301 E. Main St., Waupun
In-person activities have returned and face masks are required. For more information, call 920-324-7930. Fond du Lac County Senior Dining Program provides daily meals with curbside pickup at 10 a.m. Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years and older or married to someone of that age group. Call 324-7930 to cancel pickup. Call 920-929-3113 to check eligibility for Mobile Meals. Suggested donation for mobile meals is $3.50.
Monday
8 a.m. Fitness Center
9 a.m. Marbles
10:30 a.m. Yoga I
1 p.m. Euchre
1 p.m. Golf Cards
6 p.m. Pickleball
Tuesday
8 a.m. Fitness Center
9 a.m. Hand & Foot Cards
10:30 a.m. Tone
2 p.m. Drums
Wednesday
8 a.m. Fitness Center
9 a.m. Dice
10:30 a.m. Aerobics I
1 p.m. Sheepshead
6:15 p.m. Knit-Wits
Thursday
8 a.m. Fitness Center
9 a.m. Dominoes
10:30 a.m. Yoga II
1 p.m. Sheepshead
Friday
8 a.m. Fitness Center
9 a.m. Se7ens
9 a.m. Book Club
10:30 a.m. Aerobics II
1 p.m. SIA Bingo