Senior Activities: Nov. 21-25

Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Active adult programs are open to those 50 and older. City residents pay program and activity fees. Non-residents pay an annual fee of $25, plus program and activity fees. For more information, call 920-887-4639 ext. 103.

The Community Center Courier newsletter lists activities and is available free at cityofbeaverdam.com/bdcas and around town or $13.50 per year by mail.

The Watermark is a Dodge County Senior Meal site Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years or older. A donation of $3.99 is suggested. Eligible participants should call 920-887-4639 ext. 102 by noon, a day in advance to reserve a meal.

Packer Party: 3:25 p.m., Dec. 4. Packers indoor tailgate party. Watch the game on the 82-inch TV with friends and family. Main entrée provided, tailgaters are encouraged to bring a few munchies to share with other Packer fans and beverage of choice.

Graceful Yoga: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesdays beginning first week of November. Work on joint mobility and help build strength and balance. This program is appropriate for all levels, including those with chronic conditions or limitations due to age or size. Wear comfortable workout clothes and bring a mat. Register today.

Chair Yoga And Relaxation Techniques: 9:45-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, beginning first week of November. Gentle and accessible movement and varied relaxation techniques suitable for everyone looking for an easier way to move the body and learn ways to slow down the mind and de-stress. Register today.

Holiday Party: 1-3 p.m., Dec. 8. Holiday cheer for all to see and hear! This year’s Holiday Party will feature entertainment by Elvis Tribute Artist Tony Rocker. Be sure to wear your happiest holiday sweater, shirt, socks and other holiday gear! Doors will open at 12:30pm, with the party beginning at 1:00pm! Light snacks and beverages will be served. Registration required; seating is limited.

Lunch & Learn: Dietary Fat-Fact or Fiction: 11-11:30 a.m. Dec. 14. FoodWise nutrition educator Kimberly Lafler shares how to cook and season with herbs. Held before senior lunch. Register with Customer Service. If interested in staying for lunch, contact the Dodge County Senior Dining Program at 920-386-3580 or 800-924-6407.

Monday

8 a.m. Woodburning/Carving

9 a.m. Strong Bodies

1 p.m. Euchre, Five Crowns, Dirty Board

3:45 p.m. Move to the Music

4:45 p.m. Pom & Dance

Tuesday

8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise

8:30 a.m. Advisory Comm Mtg

9:45 a.m. Chair Yoga

10 a.m. Mental Fitness

1 p.m. Sheepshead, Bridge

1 p.m. Quilting

Wednesday

9 a.m. Strong Bodies

10 a.m. Benefit Specialist

11 a.m. Lunch & Learn-Savory Soups

1 p.m. Bingo, Pepper

5:30 p.m. Graceful Yoga

6:30 p.m. Diamond Jacks, Pickleball

Thursday

No activities scheduled

Friday

No activities scheduled

Waupun Senior Center, 301 E. Main St., Waupun

In-person activities have returned and face masks are required. For more information, call 920-324-7930. Fond du Lac County Senior Dining Program provides daily meals with curbside pickup at 10 a.m. Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years and older or married to someone of that age group. Call 324-7930 to cancel pickup. Call 920-929-3113 to check eligibility for Mobile Meals. Suggested donation for mobile meals is $3.50.

Monday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Marbles

1 p.m. Euchre

1 p.m. Golf Cards

Tuesday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Hand & Foot Cards

Wednesday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Dice

1 p.m. Sheepshead

Thursday

Closed for Thanksgiving

Friday

Closed