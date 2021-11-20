 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Senior Activities: Nov. 22-28
0 Comments
SENIOR ACTIVITIES

Senior Activities: Nov. 22-28

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Community Activities & Services Department, in The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam

Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Active adult programs are open to those 50 and older. City residents pay program and activity fees. Non-residents pay an annual participation fee of $25, in addition to program and activity fees.

This is a Dodge County Senior Meal Site, Monday-Friday. The age requirement to participate is 60 years of age or older and a donation of $3.99 is suggested. Curbside pick up is offered. To reserve a meal, call Rose at 920-887-4639 ext. 102 by noon, a day in advance

To register for a program or activity, or speak with customer service, call BDCAS at 920-887-4639 ext. 103, register online at: cityofbeaverdam.com/bdcas or email bdcas@cityofbeaverdam.com. The Watermark is open for walk-in customers, some in-person programs and walking. Masks recommended indoors.

Holiday Spirit Week at the Watermark: The week of Dec. 6 spread holiday cheer and have fun by dressing in holiday-themed colors and more throughout the week. Merry Monday: Wear your favorite holiday colors. Twinkle Tuesday: Twinkle like a Christmas tree. Whiteout Wednesday: Hoping for snow? Wear as much white as possible. Deck the Halls Thursday: Get decked out in your happiest holiday sweater, shirt, socks and more. Flannel Friday: Break out the flannel for a cozy casual Friday. There will be a mystery giveaway item each day.

Deck the halls Thursday: On Dec. 9, dress in a holiday sweater, shirt, socks and other gear to celebrate with musical entertainment, holiday treats and more. Featured entertainment will be Eric “Diamond,” a Neil Diamond Tribute Artist, and the Seniorettes pom and dance group. Reserve a space for this free event by calling Customer Service by Dec. 6.

Monday

8 a.m. The Watermark Walkway, Woodburning/Carving

10:30 a.m. Strong Bodies

1 p.m. Euchre, Five Crowns

3:45 p.m. Move to Music

4:45 p.m. Pom and Dance

Tuesday

8 a.m. The Watermark Walkway

8:30 a.m. Advisory Committee Meeting, Active Adult Exercise

9:45 a.m. Chair Yoga

11 a.m. Mental Fitness

1 p.m. Bridge, Dirty Board, Sheepshead

Wednesday

8 a.m. The Watermark Walkway

1 p.m. Pool, Bingo, Pepper

5:30 p.m. Graceful Yoga

6 p.m. Pickleball

6:30 p.m. Diamond Jacks Sheepshead

Thursday

Closed for Thanksgiving

Friday

Closed for Thanksgiving

Saturday

Closed for Thanksgiving

Sunday

3:25 p.m. Packer Party

Waupun Senior Center, 301 E. Main St., Waupun

In-person activities have returned and face masks are required. For more information, call 920-324-7930. Fond du Lac County Senior Dining Program provides daily meals with curbside pickup at 10 a.m. Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years and older or married to someone of that age group. Call 324-7930 to cancel pickup. Call 920-929-3113 to check eligibility for Mobile Meals. Suggested donation for mobile meals is $3.50.

Monday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Marbles

10 a.m. Lunch

1 p.m. Euchre

1 p.m. Golf Cards

5:30 p.m. Pickleball

Tuesday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Hand & Foot Cards

10 a.m. Lunch

Wednesday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Dice

10 a.m. Lunch

1 p.m. Sheepshead

6:15 p.m. Knit-Wits

Thursday

Closed for Thanksgiving holiday

Friday

Closed for Thanksgiving holiday

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

Santa visits New Lisbon

Visit with Santa at the New Lisbon Lions Club annual craft fair from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 4 at the New Lisbon High School, 500 S. Forest St.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News