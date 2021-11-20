Senior Activities: Nov. 22-28

Community Activities & Services Department, in The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam
Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Active adult programs are open to those 50 and older. City residents pay program and activity fees. Non-residents pay an annual participation fee of $25, in addition to program and activity fees.
This is a Dodge County Senior Meal Site, Monday-Friday. The age requirement to participate is 60 years of age or older and a donation of $3.99 is suggested. Curbside pick up is offered. To reserve a meal, call Rose at 920-887-4639 ext. 102 by noon, a day in advance
To register for a program or activity, or speak with customer service, call BDCAS at 920-887-4639 ext. 103, register online at: cityofbeaverdam.com/bdcas or email bdcas@cityofbeaverdam.com. The Watermark is open for walk-in customers, some in-person programs and walking. Masks recommended indoors.
Holiday Spirit Week at the Watermark: The week of Dec. 6 spread holiday cheer and have fun by dressing in holiday-themed colors and more throughout the week. Merry Monday: Wear your favorite holiday colors. Twinkle Tuesday: Twinkle like a Christmas tree. Whiteout Wednesday: Hoping for snow? Wear as much white as possible. Deck the Halls Thursday: Get decked out in your happiest holiday sweater, shirt, socks and more. Flannel Friday: Break out the flannel for a cozy casual Friday. There will be a mystery giveaway item each day.
Deck the halls Thursday: On Dec. 9, dress in a holiday sweater, shirt, socks and other gear to celebrate with musical entertainment, holiday treats and more. Featured entertainment will be Eric “Diamond,” a Neil Diamond Tribute Artist, and the Seniorettes pom and dance group. Reserve a space for this free event by calling Customer Service by Dec. 6.
Monday
8 a.m. The Watermark Walkway, Woodburning/Carving
10:30 a.m. Strong Bodies
1 p.m. Euchre, Five Crowns
3:45 p.m. Move to Music
4:45 p.m. Pom and Dance
Tuesday
8 a.m. The Watermark Walkway
8:30 a.m. Advisory Committee Meeting, Active Adult Exercise
9:45 a.m. Chair Yoga
11 a.m. Mental Fitness
1 p.m. Bridge, Dirty Board, Sheepshead
Wednesday
8 a.m. The Watermark Walkway
1 p.m. Pool, Bingo, Pepper
5:30 p.m. Graceful Yoga
6 p.m. Pickleball
6:30 p.m. Diamond Jacks Sheepshead
Thursday
Closed for Thanksgiving
Friday
Closed for Thanksgiving
Saturday
Closed for Thanksgiving
Sunday
3:25 p.m. Packer Party
Waupun Senior Center, 301 E. Main St., Waupun
In-person activities have returned and face masks are required. For more information, call 920-324-7930. Fond du Lac County Senior Dining Program provides daily meals with curbside pickup at 10 a.m. Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years and older or married to someone of that age group. Call 324-7930 to cancel pickup. Call 920-929-3113 to check eligibility for Mobile Meals. Suggested donation for mobile meals is $3.50.
Monday
8 a.m. Fitness Center
9 a.m. Marbles
10 a.m. Lunch
1 p.m. Euchre
1 p.m. Golf Cards