Senior Activities: Nov. 7-13

Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Active adult programs are open to those 50 and older. City residents pay program and activity fees. Non-residents pay an annual fee of $25, plus program and activity fees. For more information, call 920-887-4639 ext. 103.

The Community Center Courier newsletter lists activities and is available free at cityofbeaverdam.com/bdcas and around town or $13.50 per year by mail.

The Watermark is a Dodge County Senior Meal site Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years or older. A donation of $3.99 is suggested. Eligible participants should call 920-887-4639 ext. 102 by noon, a day in advance to reserve a meal.

Alzheimer’s 2: Ten Warning Signs: 1-3 p.m. Thursday. In partnership with the Alzheimer’s Association, monthly workshops on related topics will be offered. November’s workshop is designed to help participants understand the difference between normal age-related memory changes and more serious memory problems that should be evaluated by a medical professional. Registration required.

Packer Party: 3:25 p.m., Sunday. Packers indoor tailgate party. Watch the game on the 82-inch TV with friends and family. Main entrée provided, tailgaters are encouraged to bring a few munchies to share with other Packer fans and beverage of choice.

Lunch & Learn: Cooking & Seasoning with Herbs: 11-11:30 a.m. Nov. 16 with FoodWIse nutrition educator Kimberly Lafler. Participants can learn about cooking and seasoning with herbs. Held in the Rec Room before lunch. Register with Customer Service. If interested in the lunch service, contact Dodge County ADRC Senior Dining at 920-386-3580 or 800-924-6407 to reserve a meal.

Monday

Due to mid-term elections, all programs canceled, Walkway and Dodge County Meal Site open regular hours.

Tuesday

Due to mid-term elections, all programs canceled, Walkway closed, and Dodge County Meal Site open for curbside meals only.

Wednesday

Due to mid-term elections, morning programs canceled, Walkway open regular hours.

1 p.m. Bingo

1 p.m. Pepper

5:30 p.m. Graceful Yoga

6:30 p.m. Diamond Jacks, Pickleball

Thursday

8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise

9 a.m. Wii Bowling

1 p.m. Alzheimer’s: Ten Warning Signs

1 p.m. Beginning Bridge, Cribbage

3:45 p.m. Move to the Music

4:45 p.m. Pom & Dance

Friday

9 a.m. Hooks & Needles

12:30 p.m. Scrabble

1 p.m. Bowling, Euchre

Sunday

3:25 p.m. Packers vs Cowboys Game

Waupun Senior Center, 301 E. Main St., Waupun

In-person activities have returned and face masks are required. For more information, call 920-324-7930. Fond du Lac County Senior Dining Program provides daily meals with curbside pickup at 10 a.m. Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years and older or married to someone of that age group. Call 324-7930 to cancel pickup. Call 920-929-3113 to check eligibility for Mobile Meals. Suggested donation for mobile meals is $3.50.

Monday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Marbles

1 p.m. Euchre

1 p.m. Golf Cards

Tuesday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Hand & Foot Cards

10:30 a.m. Tone

11:30 a.m. Drums

2:30 p.m. Movie

Wednesday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Dice

10:30 a.m. Aerobics 1

11:30 a.m. Craft Club

1 p.m. Sheepshead

6 p.m. Knit-Wits

Thursday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Dominoes

10:30 a.m. Yoga II

1 p.m. Sheepshead

Friday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Se7ens

10:30 a.m. Aerobics II

1 p.m. SIA Bingo