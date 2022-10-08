 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SENIOR ACTIVITIES

Senior Activities: Oct. 10-16

Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Active adult programs are open to those 50 and older. City residents pay program and activity fees. Non-residents pay an annual fee of $25, plus program and activity fees. For more information, call 920-887-4639 ext. 103.

The Community Center Courier newsletter lists activities and is available free at cityofbeaverdam.com/bdcas and around town or $13.50 per year by mail.

The Watermark is a Dodge County Senior Meal site Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years or older. A donation of $3.99 is suggested. Eligible participants should call 920-887-4639 ext. 102 by noon, a day in advance to reserve a meal.

Alzheimer’s 1: Understanding Alzheimer’s & Dementia: 1-3 p.m. Thursday. In partnership with the Alzheimer’s Association, monthly workshops on related topics will be offered. October’s workshop is designed to help participants understand the difference between normal age-related memory changes and more serious memory problems that should be evaluated by a medical professional. Registration required.

Packer Party: 3:25 p.m., Oct. 16. Packers indoor tailgate party. Watch the game on the 82-inch TV with friends and family. Main entrée provided, tailgaters are encouraged to bring a few munchies to share with other Packer fans and beverage of choice.

Mental Fitness for Older Adults—Activities & Exercises IV: 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, Oct. 25-Dec. 20. Instructor Ervin Munro teaches “Flexible Thinking” and “Reasoning” aimed toward a more brain-healthy lifestyle. The class is designed to improve mental fitness skills through puzzles, games, reading and challenging exercises. Completion of Mental Fitness for Older Adults-Introductory Course is recommended, but not required. Space is limited, register today.

Spanish Pronunciation Workshops (two sessions to choose from): 6 p.m. Oct. 27 or 9 a.m. Oct. 28.. Attendees will learn how to pronounce Spanish names/words for business, travel, greeting people, reading menus, etc. This workshop provides practical language skills to engage with Spanish-speakers more easily without delving deeply into Spanish language. Call Customer Service today.

Monday

8 a.m. Woodburning/Carving

9 a.m. Strong Bodies

1 p.m. Euchre, Five Crowns, Dirty Board

3:45 p.m. Move to the Music

4:45 p.m. Pom & Dance

Tuesday

8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise

9:45 a.m. Chair Yoga

1 p.m. Sheepshead, Bridge

1 p.m. Quilting

Wednesday

9 a.m. Strong Bodies

1 p.m. Pepper, Bingo

5:30 p.m. Graceful Yoga

6:30 p.m. Diamond Jacks, Pickleball

Thursday

8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise

9 a.m. Wii Bowling

10 a.m. Healthy Living with Chronic Pain

1 p.m. Understanding Alzheimer’s & Dementia

1 p.m. Beginning Bridge, Cribbage

3:45 p.m. Move to the Music

4:45 p.m. Pom & Dance

Friday

9 a.m. Hooks & Needles

12:30 p.m. Scrabble

1 p.m. Bowling, Euchre

Sunday

noon Packers vs Jets Game

Waupun Senior Center, 301 E. Main St., Waupun

In-person activities have returned and face masks are required. For more information, call 920-324-7930. Fond du Lac County Senior Dining Program provides daily meals with curbside pickup at 10 a.m. Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years and older or married to someone of that age group. Call 324-7930 to cancel pickup. Call 920-929-3113 to check eligibility for Mobile Meals. Suggested donation for mobile meals is $3.50.

Monday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Marbles

1 p.m. Euchre

1 p.m. Golf Cards

Rachel Gone

Tuesday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Hand & Foot Cards

10:30 a.m. Tone

11:30 a.m. Police Academy

Wednesday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Dice

10:30 a.m. Aerobics I

1 p.m. Sheepshead

Thursday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Dominoes

10:30 a.m. Yoga II

1 p.m. Sheepshead

6 p.m. Knit-Wits

Friday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Se7ens

10:30 a.m. Aerobics II

1 p.m. SIA Bingo

