Senior Activities: Oct. 11-17

Community Activities & Services Department, in The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam

Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Active adult programs are open to those 50 and older. City residents pay program and activity fees. Non-residents pay an annual participation fee of $25, in addition to program and activity fees.

To register for a program or activity, or speak with customer service, call BDCAS at 920-887-4639 ext. 103, register online at: cityofbeaverdam.com/bdcas or email bdcas@cityofbeaverdam.com. The Watermark is open for walk-in customers, some in-person programs and walking. Masks recommended indoors.

Free Fall Clean Up: A limited number of spots are still available for city of Beaver Dam residents only, 50 and older, can get those fall clean-up chores done before the snow flies. The Walmart Distribution Center will do the chores for free. This program is limited to 60 participants, on a first-come, first-serve basis. To register, call 920-887-4639 ext. 103 by 4 p.m., Oct. 29.