Senior Activities: Oct. 11-17

Community Activities & Services Department, in The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam
Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Active adult programs are open to those 50 and older. City residents pay program and activity fees. Non-residents pay an annual participation fee of $25, in addition to program and activity fees.
To register for a program or activity, or speak with customer service, call BDCAS at 920-887-4639 ext. 103, register online at: cityofbeaverdam.com/bdcas or email bdcas@cityofbeaverdam.com. The Watermark is open for walk-in customers, some in-person programs and walking. Masks recommended indoors.
Free Fall Clean Up: A limited number of spots are still available for city of Beaver Dam residents only, 50 and older, can get those fall clean-up chores done before the snow flies. The Walmart Distribution Center will do the chores for free. This program is limited to 60 participants, on a first-come, first-serve basis. To register, call 920-887-4639 ext. 103 by 4 p.m., Oct. 29.
Senior Expo: Free event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 13 at Wayland Academy Field House. Featuring speakers and entertainment at 9:15 a.m. Exercise Demo, 10 a.m. Medicare Plan Finders, 11 a.m. Beaver Dam Police Department Project Lifesaver and noon bingo.
"Mom’s Gone Missing: When a Parent’s Changing Life Upends Yours": Wisconsin-based author Susan A. Marshall shares what it’s like to be a personal caregiver to both mom and dad. The informative presentation and Q&A session begins at 1 p.m. Nov. 2 at The Watermark. Pre-registration is required by 4 p.m. Oct. 29.
Monday
8 a.m. The Watermark Walkway, Woodburning/Carving
9 a.m. Strong Bodies
1 p.m. Euchre, Five Crowns, 10 Cent/2Bit Sheepshead
3:45 p.m. Move to Music
4:45 p.m. Pom and Dance
Tuesday
8 a.m. The Watermark Walkway
8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise
11 a.m. Mental Fitness
1 p.m. Dementia Series-Family Moments
1 p.m. Bridge, Dirty Board, 10 Cent/2Bit Sheepshead
Wednesday
8 a.m. The Watermark Walkway
9 a.m. Strong Bodies
1 p.m. Pool, Bingo, Pepper, 2Bit Sheepshead
5:30 p.m. Graceful Yoga
6 p.m. Pickleball
7 p.m. Diamond Jacks Sheepshead
Thursday
8 a.m. The Watermark Walkway
8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise
9 a.m. Beginning Bridge, Wii Bowling
1 p.m. Dementia Series-Creating Moments of Joy
1 p.m. 2Bit Sheepshead
3:45 p.m. Move to Music
4:45 p.m. Pom and Dance
Friday
8 a.m. The Watermark Walkway
9 a.m. Hooks and Needles
10 a.m. Stepping On
12:30 p.m. Scrabble
1 p.m. Bowling, Euchre, 10 Cent/2Bit Sheepshead
Sunday
noon Packer Party
Waupun Senior Center, 301 E. Main St., Waupun
In-person activities have returned and face masks are required. For more information, call 920-324-7930. Fond du Lac County Senior Dining Program provides daily meals with curbside pickup at 10 a.m. Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years and older or married to someone of that age group. Call 324-7930 to cancel pickup. Call 920-929-3113 to check eligibility for Mobile Meals. Suggested donation for mobile meals is $3.50.
Monday
8 a.m. Fitness Center
9 a.m. Marbles
10 a.m. Lunch
10:30 a.m. Yoga I
1 p.m. Euchre
1 p.m. Golf Cards
Tuesday
8 a.m. Fitness Center
9 a.m. Hand & Foot
10 a.m. Lunch
10:30 a.m. Tone
1 p.m. Watch Party
3 p.m. Movie
6 p.m. Pickleball
Wednesday
8 a.m. Fitness Center
9 a.m. Dice
10 a.m. Lunch
10:30 a.m. Aerobics I
12:30 p.m. Eyeglasses
1 p.m. Sheepshead
6:15 p.m. Knit-Wits
Thursday
8 a.m. Fitness Center
8:30 a.m. Foot Care