Senior Activities: Oct. 17-23

Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Active adult programs are open to those 50 and older. City residents pay program and activity fees. Non-residents pay an annual fee of $25, plus program and activity fees. For more information, call 920-887-4639 ext. 103.

The Community Center Courier newsletter lists activities and is available free at cityofbeaverdam.com/bdcas and around town or $13.50 per year by mail.

The Watermark is a Dodge County Senior Meal site Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years or older. A donation of $3.99 is suggested. Eligible participants should call 920-887-4639 ext. 102 by noon, a day in advance to reserve a meal.

Mental Fitness for Older Adults—Activities & Exercises IV: 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, Oct. 25-Dec. 20. Instructor Ervin Munro teaches “Flexible Thinking” and “Reasoning” aimed toward a more brain-healthy lifestyle. The class is designed to improve mental fitness skills through puzzles, games, reading and challenging exercises. Completion of Mental Fitness for Older Adults-Introductory Course is recommended, but not required. Space is limited, register today.

Spanish Pronunciation Workshops (two sessions to choose from): 6 p.m. Oct. 27 or 9 a.m. Oct. 28. Attendees will learn how to pronounce Spanish names/words for business, travel, greeting people, reading menus, etc. This workshop provides practical language skills to engage with Spanish-speakers more easily without delving deeply into Spanish language. Register today.

Active Adult Exercise: 8:30-9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Nov. 1 to Dec. 22. Program covers a variety of range-of-motion and endurance-building activities and relaxation techniques. Improve functional ability, decrease depression and increase confidence in one’s ability to exercise. No classes Nov. 8 or 24. Register today.

Graceful Yoga: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesdays beginning first week of November. Work on joint mobility and help build strength and balance. This program is appropriate for all levels, including those with chronic conditions or limitations due to age or size. Wear comfortable workout clothes and bring a mat. Register today.

Chair Yoga And Relaxation Techniques: 9:45-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, beginning first week of November. Gentle and accessible movement and varied relaxation techniques suitable for everyone looking for an easier way to move the body and learn ways to slow down the mind and de-stress. Register today.

Monday

8 a.m. Woodburning/Carving

9 a.m. Strong Bodies

1 p.m. Euchre, Five Crowns, Dirty Board

3:45 p.m. Move to the Music

4:45 p.m. Pom & Dance

Tuesday

8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise

9:45 a.m. Chair Yoga

1 p.m. Sheepshead, Bridge

1 p.m. Quilting

Wednesday

9 a.m. Strong Bodies

1 p.m. Pepper, Bingo

5:30 p.m. Graceful Yoga

6:30 p.m. Diamond Jacks, Pickleball

Thursday

8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise

9 a.m. Wii Bowling

10 a.m. Healthy Living with Chronic Pain

1 p.m. Beginning Bridge, Cribbage

3:45 p.m. Move to the Music

4:45 p.m. Pom & Dance

Friday

9 a.m. Hooks & Needles

12:30 p.m. Scrabble

1 p.m. Bowling, Euchre

Sunday

noon Packers vs Commanders Game

Waupun Senior Center, 301 E. Main St., Waupun

In-person activities have returned and face masks are required. For more information, call 920-324-7930. Fond du Lac County Senior Dining Program provides daily meals with curbside pickup at 10 a.m. Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years and older or married to someone of that age group. Call 324-7930 to cancel pickup. Call 920-929-3113 to check eligibility for Mobile Meals. Suggested donation for mobile meals is $3.50.

Monday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Marbles

10:30 a.m. Yoga I

1 p.m. Euchre

1 p.m. Golf Cards

Tuesday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Hand & Foot Cards

10:30 a.m. Tone

11:30 a.m. Police Academy

1:00 p.m. Mayor

2 p.m. Drums

Wednesday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Dice

10:30 a.m. Aerobics I

11:30 a.m. Craft Club

12:30 p.m. Eyeglasses

1 p.m. Sheepshead

Thursday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

8:30 a.m. Foot Care

9 a.m. Dominoes

10:30 a.m. Yoga II

1 p.m. Sheepshead

6 p.m. Knit-Wits

Friday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Se7ens

10:30 a.m. Aerobics II

1 p.m. Prairie Ridge Bingo