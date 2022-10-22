Senior Activities: Oct. 24-30

Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Active adult programs are open to those 50 and older. City residents pay program and activity fees. Non-residents pay an annual fee of $25, plus program and activity fees. For more information, call 920-887-4639 ext. 103.

The Community Center Courier newsletter lists activities and is available free at cityofbeaverdam.com/bdcas and around town or $13.50 per year by mail.

The Watermark is a Dodge County Senior Meal site Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years or older. A donation of $3.99 is suggested. Eligible participants should call 920-887-4639 ext. 102 by noon, a day in advance to reserve a meal.

Mental Fitness for Older Adults—Activities & Exercises IV: 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, Oct. 25-Dec. 20. Instructor Ervin Munro teaches “Flexible Thinking” and “Reasoning” aimed toward a more brain-healthy lifestyle. The class is designed to improve mental fitness skills through puzzles, games, reading and challenging exercises. Completion of Mental Fitness for Older Adults-Introductory Course is recommended, but not required. Space is limited, register today.

Spanish Pronunciation Workshops (two sessions to choose from): 6 p.m. Thursday or 9 a.m. Friday. Attendees will learn how to pronounce Spanish names/words for business, travel, greeting people, reading menus, etc. This workshop provides practical language skills to engage with Spanish-speakers more easily without delving deeply into Spanish language. Call Customer Service today.

Active Adult Exercise: 8:30-9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Nov. 1-Dec. 22. Program covers a variety of range-of-motion and endurance-building activities and relaxation techniques. Improve functional ability, decrease depression and increase confidence in one’s ability to exercise. No classes Nov. 8 or 24. Register today.

Master Gardener Workshop-Heirloom Biographies: 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Marathon County horticulture educator will share the back story of some favorite heirloom vegetables, including the famed Beaver Dam pepper. Learn all about what the terms heirloom, open pollinated, hybrid and GMO mean. No registration required.

Monday

8 a.m. Woodburning/Carving

9 a.m. Strong Bodies

10:30 a.m. Book Club

1 p.m. Euchre, Five Crowns, Dirty Board

3:45 p.m. Move to the Music

4:45 p.m. Pom & Dance

Tuesday

8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise

8:30 a.m. Advisory Comm Mtg

9:45 a.m. Chair Yoga

10 a.m. Mental Fitness

1 p.m. Sheepshead, Bridge

1 p.m. Quilting

Wednesday

9 a.m. Strong Bodies

1 p.m. Pepper, Bingo

1 p.m. Benefit Specialist

5:30 p.m. Graceful Yoga

6:30 p.m. Diamond Jacks, Pickleball

Thursday

8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise

9 a.m. Wii Bowling

10 a.m. Healthy Living with Chronic Pain

1 p.m. Beginning Bridge, Cribbage

3:45 p.m. Move to the Music

4:45 p.m. Pom & Dance

6 p.m. Spanish Pronunciation

6:30 p.m. Master Gardener-Heirloom Biographies

Friday

9 a.m. Spanish Pronunciation

9 a.m. Hooks & Needles

12:30 p.m. Scrabble

1 p.m. Bowling, Euchre

Saturday

10 a.m. Vendor Market

Waupun Senior Center, 301 E. Main St., Waupun

In-person activities have returned and face masks are required. For more information, call 920-324-7930. Fond du Lac County Senior Dining Program provides daily meals with curbside pickup at 10 a.m. Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years and older or married to someone of that age group. Call 324-7930 to cancel pickup. Call 920-929-3113 to check eligibility for Mobile Meals. Suggested donation for mobile meals is $3.50.

Monday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Marbles

10:30 a.m. Yoga I

1 p.m. Euchre

1 p.m. Golf Cards

Tuesday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Hand & Foot Cards

10:30 a.m. Tone

12:30 p.m. Halloween Party & Bingo

2 p.m. Movie Afternoon

Wednesday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Dice

10:30 a.m. Aerobics I

1 p.m. Sheepshead

Thursday

9 a.m. Dominoes

1 p.m. Sheepshead

6 p.m. Knit-Wits

Friday

9 a.m. Book Club

9 a.m. Se7ens

Saturday

1 p.m. Haunted House