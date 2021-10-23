 Skip to main content
Senior Activities: Oct. 25-31
SENIOR ACTIVITIES

Senior Activities: Oct. 25-31

Community Activities & Services Department, in The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam

Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Active adult programs are open to those 50 and older. City residents pay program and activity fees. Non-residents pay an annual participation fee of $25, in addition to program and activity fees.

This is a Dodge County Senior Meal Site, Monday-Friday. The age requirement to participate is 60 or older and a donation of $3.99 is suggested. Curbside pick up is offered. To reserve a meal, call 920-887-4639 ext. 102 by noon, a day in advance.

To register for a program or activity or speak with customer service, call BDCAS at 920-887-4639 ext. 103, register online at: cityofbeaverdam.com/bdcas or email bdcas@cityofbeaverdam.com.

“Mom’s Gone Missing: When a Parent’s Changing Life Upends Yours”: Wisconsin-based author Susan A. Marshall shares what it’s like to be a personal caregiver to both mom and dad. The informative presentation and Q&A session begins at 1 p.m. Nov. 2 at The Watermark. Pre-registration is required by 4 p.m. Oct. 29.

Pickleball: Wednesdays, October-May, play on a badminton-sized court with a paddle and a plastic ball and combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong. The rules are simple and the game is easy to learn. Games played at the middle school—Pond Gym. Registration required.

Watermark walkway: All ages are welcome, youth 16 and younger must be accompanied by adult, in indoor climate-controlled walking where 17 laps equals one mile. Masks are required. Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. No registration required.

Monday8 a.m. The Watermark Walkway, Woodburning/Carving

9 a.m. Strong Bodies

1 p.m. Euchre, Five Crowns, 10 Cent/2Bit Sheepshead

3:45 p.m. Move to Music

4:45 p.m. Pom and Dance

Tuesday

8 a.m. The Watermark Walkway

8 a.m. Advisory Committee Meeting, Active Adult Exercise

9:45 a.m. Chair Yoga

11 a.m. Mental Fitness

1 p.m. Dementia Series-Ripple Effects

1 p.m. Bridge, Dirty Board, 10 Cent/2Bit Sheepshead

Wednesday8 a.m. The Watermark Walkway

9 a.m. Strong Bodies

1 p.m. Pool, Bingo, Pepper, 2Bit Sheepshead

5 p.m. Yoga in the Park

5:30 p.m. Graceful Yoga

6 p.m. Pickleball

7 p.m. Diamond Jacks Sheepshead

Thursday8 a.m. The Watermark Walkway

8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise

9 a.m. Beginning Bridge, Wii Bowling

1 p.m. 2Bit Sheepshead

3:45 p.m. Move to Music

4:45 p.m. Pom and Dance

Friday8 a.m. The Watermark Walkway

9 a.m. Hooks and Needles

10 a.m. Stepping On

12:30 p.m. Scrabble

1 p.m. Bowling Euchre, 10 Cent/2Bit Sheepshead

Waupun Senior Center, 301 E. Main St., Waupun

In-person activities have returned and face masks are required. For more information, call 920-324-7930. Fond du Lac County Senior Dining Program provides daily meals with curbside pickup at 10 a.m. Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years and older or married to someone of that age group. Call 324-7930 to cancel pickup. Call 920-929-3113 to check eligibility for Mobile Meals. Suggested donation for mobile meals is $3.50.

Monday8 a.m. Fitness Center

8:30 a.m. Garden Club

9 a.m. Marbles

10 a.m. Lunch

10:30 a.m. Yoga I

1 p.m. Euchre

1 p.m. Golf Cards

Tuesday8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Hand & Foot

10 a.m. Lunch

10:30 a.m. Tone

12:30 p.m. Watch Party

2 p.m. Halloween Bingo

6 p.m. Pickleball

Wednesday8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Dice

10 a.m. Lunch

10:30 a.m. Aerobics I

1 p.m. Sheepshead

6:15 p.m. Knit-Wits

Thursday9 a.m. Dominoes

10 a.m. Lunch

1 p.m. Sheepshead

Friday9 a.m. Book Club

9 a.m. Se7ens

10 a.m. Lunch

Saturday

2-4 p.m. Haunted House

