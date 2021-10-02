Senior Activities: Oct. 4-10

Bingo: Free bingo every Wednesday at 1 p.m. from your own home. Participants must register by the Friday prior to each Wednesday. Prizes will include household items, seasonal décor, gift cards, coupons for local restaurants and more. The Zoom app installed on a device is needed or a land line phone can be used for audio-only access.

Graceful Yoga, Chair Yoga and Relaxation Techniques: Yoga helps with flexibility and joint mobility of spine, shoulders and hips, and helps build overall strength and balance. Graceful Yoga will be at 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays starting Oct. 6. Wear comfortable workout clothes and bring a mat or towel. Chair Yoga and Relaxation Techniques at 9:45 a.m. Tuesdays in November, with free ty it session on Oct. 26. Register soon.

Hooks and Needles: Meet from 9-11 a.m. Friday at The Watermark. Volunteers are encouraged to help provide items for seniors, newborns and those in need. The yarn is provided for any items made for donation. New participants are welcome. Registration remains open until filled. Call to register.