Senior Activities: Sept. 12-16

Community Activities & Services Department, in The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam.Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Active adult programs are open to those 50 and older. City residents pay program and activity fees. Non-residents pay an annual fee of $25, plus program and activity fees. For more information, call 920-887-4639 ext. 103.

The Community Center Courier newsletter lists activities and is available free at cityofbeaverdam.com/bdcas and around town or $13.50 per year by mail.

The Watermark is a Dodge County Senior Meal site Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years or older. A donation of $3.99 is suggested. Eligible participants should call 920-887-4639 ext. 102 by noon, a day in advance to reserve a meal.

Wellness Workshop: 10-11 a.m., Thursday. Abbi Linde from Hometown Pharmacy presents this free workshop where attendees can learn how to use lifestyle to manage and reverse chronic disease. Register today.

Healthy Choices, Healthy Living: Smart Swaps for Heart: 11-11:30 a.m., Sept. 21. FoodWise nutrition educator Kimberly Lafler offers free tips on how to step up your snacks, discover where sugar is hiding, make smart swaps and more. Held before senior lunch. Entertainment provided from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Bring a lunch or see page 18 of the Sept.-Oct. Community Center Courier for how to make a lunch reservation with the Dodge County Senior Dining Program.

Travel Presentation Show-Mayflower Cruises & Tours: 1-2 p.m., Sept. 22, BDCAS in partnership with Mayflower Cruises & Tours will offer extended tours in 2022 and 2023. Learn about travel opportunities to Mackinac Island, Timeless Holiday Treasures, Historic Trains of Colorado and Danube River Christmas Market Cruise. In-person and virtual options available. Registration required.

Dog Parade: 5:30 p.m., Sept. 22, at Crystal Lake Beach Building, N7190 N. Crystal Lake Road. Participate or watch the all-dog parade. Dogs compete for prizes in three categories, Best Costume, Best Smile, and Wiggliest Butt and everyone will go home with treats. Registration starts at 5:30 p.m.

Monday

8 a.m. Woodburning/Carving

9 a.m. Strong Bodies

1 p.m. Euchre, Five Crowns, Dirty Board

3:45 p.m. Move to the Music

4:45 p.m. Pom & Dance

Tuesday

8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise

9:45 a.m. Chair Yoga

1 p.m. Sheepshead, Bridge

1 p.m. Quilting

Wednesday

9 a.m. Strong Bodies

1 p.m. Pepper, Bingo

5:30 p.m. Graceful Yoga

6:30 p.m. Diamond Jacks

Thursday

8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise

9 a.m. Wii Bowling

10 a.m. Wellness Workshop

1 p.m. Beginning Bridge, Cribbage

3:45 p.m. Move to the Music

4:45 p.m. Pom & Dance

Friday

9 a.m. Hooks & Needles

12:30 p.m. Scrabble

1 p.m. Bowling, Euchre

Waupun Senior Center, 301 E. Main St., Waupun

In-person activities have returned and face masks are required. For more information, call 920-324-7930. Fond du Lac County Senior Dining Program provides daily meals with curbside pickup at 10 a.m. Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years and older or married to someone of that age group. Call 324-7930 to cancel pickup. Call 920-929-3113 to check eligibility for Mobile Meals. Suggested donation for mobile meals is $3.50.

Monday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Marbles

10:30 a.m. Yoga I

1 p.m. Euchre

1 p.m. Golf Cards

6 p.m. Pickleball

Tuesday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Hand & Foot Cards

10:30 a.m. Tone

11:30 a.m. Police Academy

2 p.m. Drums

Wednesday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Dice

9 a.m. Bowling League

10:30 a.m. Aerobics I

11:30 a.m. FdL Presentation

1 p.m. Sheepshead

Thursday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

8:30 a.m. Foot Care

9 a.m. Dominoes

10:30 a.m. Yoga in the Park

1 p.m. Sheepshead

Friday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Se7ens

10:30 a.m. Aerobics II

1 p.m. Prairie Ridge Bingo