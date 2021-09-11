Senior Activities: Sept. 13-17

Strong Bodies: Designed for men and women, this exercise program will increase strength, muscle mass, bone density and the ability to do activities of daily living. Join in person or via Zoom. Program runs at 9 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays from Sept. 13-Oct. 27.

Graceful Yoga, Chair Yoga and Relaxation Techniques: Yoga helps with flexibility and joint mobility of spine, shoulders and hips, and helps build overall strength and balance. Graceful Yoga will be at 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays starting Oct. 6. Wear comfortable workout clothes and bring a mat or towel. Chair Yoga and Relaxation Techniques at 9:45 a.m. Tuesdays in November, with free ty it session on Oct. 26. Register soon.

Hooks and Needles: Meet from 9-11 a.m. Friday at The Watermark. Volunteers are encouraged to help provide items for seniors, newborns and those in need. The yarn is provided for any items made for donation. New participants are welcome. Registration remains open until filled. Call to register.

Watermark walkway: All ages are welcome, youth 16 and younger must be accompanied by adult, in indoor climate-controlled walking where 17 laps equals one mile. Masks are required. Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. No registration required.