Senior Activities: Sept. 19-25

Community Activities & Services Department, in The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam.Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Active adult programs are open to those 50 and older. City residents pay program and activity fees. Non-residents pay an annual fee of $25, plus program and activity fees. For more information, call 920-887-4639 ext. 103.

The Community Center Courier newsletter lists activities and is available free at cityofbeaverdam.com/bdcas and around town or $13.50 per year by mail.

The Watermark is a Dodge County Senior Meal site Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years or older. A donation of $3.99 is suggested. Eligible participants should call 920-887-4639 ext. 102 by noon, a day in advance to reserve a meal.

Day Trip-“Another Night Before Christmas”: 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Dec. 11. A trip to Memories Dinner Theater in Port Washington for “Another Night Before Christmas.” Karol, a disillusioned social worker, is trudging home one cold December night when she encounters an old man sitting on a park bench. Mistaking him for homeless, Karol offers the stranger some food – a seemingly innocent gesture, until he turns up in her apartment claiming to be Santa Claus. Seating is limited, register today.

Healthy Choices, Healthy Living: Smart Swaps for Heart: 11-11:30 a.m., Wednesday. FoodWise nutrition educator Kimberly Lafler offers free tips on how to step up your snacks, discover where sugar is hiding, make smart swaps and more. Held before senior lunch. Entertainment provided from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Bring a lunch or see page 18 of the Sept.-Oct. Community Center Courier for how to make a lunch reservation with the Dodge County Senior Dining Program.

Travel Presentation Show-Mayflower Cruises & Tours: 1-2 p.m., Thursday, BDCAS in partnership with Mayflower Cruises & Tours will offer extended tours in 2022 and 2023. Free local pickup and return service is included in all tours. Learn about travel opportunities to Mackinac Island, Timeless Holiday Treasures, Historic Trains of Colorado and Danube River Christmas Market Cruise. Registration required.

Packer Party: 3:25 p.m., Sunday. Packers vs. Vikings indoor tailgate party. Watch the game on the 82-inch TV with friends and family. Main entrée provided, tailgaters are encouraged to bring a few munchies to share with other Packer fans and beverage of choice.

Monday

8 a.m. Woodburning/Carving

9 a.m. Strong Bodies

1 p.m. Euchre, Five Crowns, Dirty Board

3:45 p.m. Move to the Music

4:45 p.m. Pom & Dance

Tuesday

8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise

9:45 a.m. Chair Yoga

1 p.m. Sheepshead, Bridge

1 p.m. Quilting

Wednesday

9 a.m. Strong Bodies

11a.m. Healthy Choices: Smart Swaps for Heart Health

1 p.m. Pepper, Bingo

5:30 p.m. Graceful Yoga

6:30 p.m. Diamond Jacks

Thursday

8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise

9 a.m. Wii Bowling

1 p.m. Beginning Bridge, Cribbage, Mayflower Travel Presentation

3:45 p.m. Move to the Music

4:45 p.m. Pom & Dance

5:30 p.m. Dog Parade

6:30 p.m. Master Gardener-Bats ‘n Humans Need Each Other

Friday

9 a.m. Hooks & Needles

12:30 p.m. Scrabble

1 p.m. Bowling, Euchre

Sunday

3:25 p.m. Packers vs Buccaneers Game

Waupun Senior Center, 301 E. Main St., WaupunIn-person activities have returned and face masks are required. For more information, call 920-324-7930. Fond du Lac County Senior Dining Program provides daily meals with curbside pickup at 10 a.m. Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years and older or married to someone of that age group. Call 324-7930 to cancel pickup. Call 920-929-3113 to check eligibility for Mobile Meals. Suggested donation for mobile meals is $3.50.

Monday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Marbles

10:30 a.m. Yoga I

1 p.m. Euchre

1 p.m. Golf Cards

6 p.m. Pickleball

Tuesday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Hand & Foot Cards

10:30 a.m. Tone

11:30 a.m. Police Academy

1 p.m. City Interview

2 p.m. Drums

Wednesday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Dice

9 a.m. Bowling League

10:30 a.m. Aerobics I

11:30 a.m. Craft Club

12:30 p.m. Eyeglasses

1 p.m. Sheepshead

Thursday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Dominoes

10:30 a.m. Yoga II

1 p.m. Sheepshead

Friday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Se7ens

10:30 a.m. Aerobics II

1 p.m. WCCA Buddy Bingo