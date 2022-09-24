Senior Activities: Sept. 26-Oct. 2

Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Active adult programs are open to those 50 and older. City residents pay program and activity fees. Non-residents pay an annual fee of $25, plus program and activity fees. For more information, call 920-887-4639 ext. 103.

The Community Center Courier newsletter lists activities and is available free at cityofbeaverdam.com/bdcas and around town or $13.50 per year by mail.

The Watermark is a Dodge County Senior Meal site Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years or older. A donation of $3.99 is suggested. Eligible participants should call 920-887-4639 ext. 102 by noon, a day in advance to reserve a meal.

Healthy Choices, Healthy Living: Great Grains: 11-11:30 a.m., Wednesday. FoodWise nutrition educator Kimberly Lafler offers free tips on how to step up your snacks, discover where sugar is hiding, make smart swaps and more. Held before senior lunch. Entertainment provided from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Bring a lunch or see page 18 of the Sept.-Oct. Community Center Courier for how to make a lunch reservation with the Dodge County Senior Dining Program.

Healthy Living with Chronic Pain: 10-11 a.m., Olivia Gerritson, community health educator, and Heather Ehrlich, Aging & Disability Resource Center of Dodge County resource specialist, will share in a supportive group environment. This workshop is designed for adults with, or live with someone who has, chronic pain—it is designed to improve health and well-being for people living with chronic pain. Program is free but a $10 donation is suggested. To register, call the ADRC at 920-386-3580.

Medicare Open Enrollment Period-Your Questions Answered: 1-2 p.m., Oct. 4. Presenters Jennie Farmer and Amanda Higgins, elder resource benefit specialists, ADRC, will explain the Medicare Open Enrollment Period, what plans people can change during this time and the benefit of reviewing plans every year. There will be time for questions and answers. Register today.

Graceful Yoga: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, beginning the first week of October. Work on joint mobility and help build strength and balance. This program is appropriate for all levels, including those with chronic conditions or limitations due to age or size. Wear comfortable workout clothes and bring a mat. Register today.

Chair Yoga And Relaxation Techniques: 9:45-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, beginning the first week of October. Gentle and accessible movement and varied relaxation techniques suitable for everyone looking for an easier way to move the body and learn ways to slow down the mind and de-stress. Register today.

Monday

8 a.m. Woodburning/Carving

9 a.m. Strong Bodies

10:30 a.m. Book Club

1 p.m. Euchre, Five Crowns, Dirty Board

3:45 p.m. Move to the Music

4:45 p.m. Pom & Dance

Tuesday

8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise

8:30 a.m. Advisory Comm Mtg

9:45 a.m. Chair Yoga

1 p.m. Sheepshead, Bridge

1 p.m. Quilting

Wednesday

9 a.m. Strong Bodies

11 a.m. Healthy Choices: Great Grains

1 p.m. Pepper, Bingo

5:30 p.m. Graceful Yoga

6:30 p.m. Diamond Jacks

Thursday

8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise

9 a.m. Wii Bowling

10 a.m. Healthy Living w/Chronic Pain

1 p.m. Beginning Bridge, Cribbage

3:45 p.m. Move to the Music

4:45 p.m. Pom & Dance

Friday

9 a.m. Hooks & Needles

12:30 p.m. Scrabble

1 p.m. Bowling, Euchre

Sunday

3:25 p.m. Packers vs Patriots Game

Waupun Senior Center, 301 E. Main St., Waupun

In-person activities have returned and face masks are required. For more information, call 920-324-7930. Fond du Lac County Senior Dining Program provides daily meals with curbside pickup at 10 a.m. Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years and older or married to someone of that age group. Call 324-7930 to cancel pickup. Call 920-929-3113 to check eligibility for Mobile Meals. Suggested donation for mobile meals is $3.50.

Monday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Marbles

10:30 a.m. Yoga I

1 p.m. Euchre

1 p.m. Golf Cards

6 p.m. Pickleball

Tuesday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Hand & Foot Cards

10:30 a.m. Tone

11:30 a.m. Police Academy

2 p.m. Drums

2:30 p.m. Movie

Wednesday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Dice

9 a.m. Bowling League

10:30 a.m. Aerobics I

1 p.m. Sheepshead

6:15 p.m. Knit-Wits

Thursday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Dominoes

10:30 a.m. Yoga II

1 p.m. Sheepshead

Friday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Se7ens

10:30 a.m. Aerobics II