Senior Activities: Sept. 27-Oct. 3

Community Activities & Services Department, in The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam
Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Active adult programs are open to those 50 and older. City residents pay program and activity fees. Non-residents pay an annual participation fee of $25, in addition to program and activity fees.
This is a Dodge County Senior Meal Site, Monday-Friday. The age requirement to participate is 60 years of age or older and a donation of $3.99 is suggested. Curbside pick up is offered. To reserve a meal, call Rose at 920-887-4639 ext. 102 by noon, a day in advance
To register for a program or activity, or speak with customer service, call BDCAS at 920-887-4639 ext. 103, register online at: cityofbeaverdam.com/bdcas or email bdcas@cityofbeaverdam.com. The Watermark is open for walk-in customers, some in-person programs and walking. Masks recommended indoors.
Bingo: Free bingo every Wednesday at 1 p.m. from your own home. Participants must register by the Friday prior to each Wednesday. Prizes will include household items, seasonal décor, gift cards, coupons for local restaurants and more. The Zoom app installed on a device is needed or a land line phone can be used for audio-only access.
Graceful Yoga, Chair Yoga and Relaxation Techniques: Yoga helps with flexibility and joint mobility of spine, shoulders and hips, and helps build overall strength and balance. Graceful Yoga will be at 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays starting Oct. 6. Wear comfortable workout clothes and bring a mat or towel. Chair Yoga and Relaxation Techniques at 9:45 a.m. Tuesdays in November, with free ty it session on Oct. 26. Register soon.
Hooks and Needles: Meet from 9-11 a.m. Friday at The Watermark. Volunteers are encouraged to help provide items for seniors, newborns and those in need. The yarn is provided for any items made for donation. New participants are welcome. Registration remains open until filled. Call to register.
Watermark walkway: All ages are welcome, youth 16 and younger must be accompanied by adult, in indoor climate-controlled walking where 17 laps equals one mile. Masks are required. Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. No registration required.
Monday8 a.m. The Watermark Walkway, Woodburning/Carving
9 a.m. Strong Bodies
1 p.m. Euchre, Five Crowns, 10 Cent/2Bit Sheepshead
3:45 p.m. Move to Music
4:45 p.m. Pom and Dance
Tuesday8 a.m. The Watermark Walkway
8 a.m. Advisory Committee Meeting
1 p.m. Bridge, Dirty Board, 10 Cent/2Bit Sheepshead
Wednesday
8 a.m. The Watermark Walkway
9 a.m. Strong Bodies
1 p.m. Pool, Bingo, Pepper, 2Bit Sheepshead
5 p.m. Yoga in the Park
Thursday8 a.m. The Watermark Walkway
8 a.m. Active Adult Exercise
9 a.m. Beginning Bridge, 2Bit Sheepshead
3:45 p.m. Move to Music
4:45 p.m. Pom and Dance
Friday8 a.m. Babysitting Clinic, The Watermark Walkway
9 a.m. Hooks and Needles
noon Scrabble
1 p.m. Bowling Euchre, 10 Cent/2Bit Sheepshead
Sunday3:25 p.m. Packer Party
Waupun Senior Center, 301 E. Main St., Waupun
In-person activities have returned and face masks are required. For more information, call 920-324-7930. Fond du Lac County Senior Dining Program provides daily meals with curbside pickup at 10 a.m. Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years and older or married to someone of that age group. Call 324-7930 to cancel pickup. Call 920-929-3113 to check eligibility for Mobile Meals. Suggested donation for mobile meals is $3.50.
Monday8 a.m. Fitness Center
8:30 a.m. Garden Club
9 a.m. Marbles
10 a.m. Lunch
10:30 a.m. Yoga I
1 p.m. Euchre
1 p.m. Golf Cards
Tuesday
8 a.m. Fitness Center
9 a.m. Hand & Foot
10 a.m. Lunch
10:30 a.m. Tone
Noon Walk
6 p.m. Pickleball
Wednesday
8 a.m. Fitness Center
9 a.m. Dice
9 a.m. Walk
10 a.m. Lunch
10:30 a.m. Aerobics I
1 p.m. Sheepshead
6:15 p.m. Knit-Wits
Thursday8 a.m. Fitness Center
9 a.m. Dominoes
9 a.m. Ping Pong
10 a.m. Lunch