Senior Activities: Sept. 5-11

Community Activities & Services Department, in The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam.Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Active adult programs are open to those 50 and older. City residents pay program and activity fees. Non-residents pay an annual fee of $25, plus program and activity fees. For more information, call 920-887-4639 ext. 103.

The Community Center Courier newsletter lists activities and is available free at cityofbeaverdam.com/bdcas and around town or $13.50 per year by mail.

The Watermark is a Dodge County Senior Meal site Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years or older. A donation of $3.99 is suggested. Eligible participants should call 920-887-4639 ext. 102 by noon, a day in advance to reserve a meal.

Chair Yoga And Relaxation Techniques: 9:45-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, from Sept. 6-27. Gentle and accessible movement and varied relaxation techniques suitable for everyone looking for an easier way to move the body and learn ways to slow down the mind and de-stress. Register today.

Graceful Yoga: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, from Sept. 7-28. Work on joint mobility and help build strength and balance. This program is appropriate for all levels, including those with chronic conditions or limitations due to age or size. Wear comfortable workout clothes and bring a mat. Register today.

Travel Presentation Show: 16-7 p.m. Thursdays, BDCAS in partnership with Collette will offer extended tours in 2023 and 2024. Collette representative Katie Ganshert will share details of tours and company information in this one-hour presentation. There will be time for Q&A. Learn more about travel opportunities to Italy, New York, the Pacific Northwest, Nashville and Costa Rica.

Packer Party: 3:25 p.m., Sunday. Packers vs. Vikings indoor tailgate party on the 82-inch TV with friends and family. Main entrée provided, tailgaters are encouraged to bring a few munchies to share and a beverage of choice.

Monday

Closed for Labor Day

Tuesday

8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise

9:45 a.m. Chair Yoga

1 p.m. Sheepshead, Bridge, Quilting

Wednesday

10 a.m. Benefit Specialist

11 a.m. Healthy Choices: Fitness Fun & What’s in Your Drink

1 p.m. Pepper, Bingo

5:30 p.m. Graceful Yoga

6:30 p.m. Diamond Jacks

Thursday

8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise

9 a.m. Wii Bowling

1 p.m. Beginning Bridge, Cribbage, Common Scams & Frauds Targeting Seniors

3:45 p.m. Move to the Music

4:45 p.m. Pom & Dance

6 p.m. Collette Travel Show

Friday

9 a.m. Hooks & Needles

12:30 p.m. Scrabble

1 p.m. Bowling, Euchre

Sunday

3:25 p.m. Packers vs Vikings Game

Waupun Senior Center, 301 E. Main St., Waupun

In-person activities have returned and face masks are required. For more information, call 920-324-7930. Fond du Lac County Senior Dining Program provides daily meals with curbside pickup at 10 a.m. Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years and older or married to someone of that age group. Call 324-7930 to cancel pickup. Call 920-929-3113 to check eligibility for Mobile Meals. Suggested donation for mobile meals is $3.50.

Monday

Closed for Labor Day

Tuesday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Hand & Foot Cards

10:30 a.m. Tone

2 p.m. Drums

Wednesday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Dice

9 a.m. Bowling League

10:30 a.m. Aerobics I

1 p.m. Sheepshead

6:15 p.m. Knit-Wits

Thursday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Dominoes

10:30 a.m. Yoga II

1 p.m. Sheepshead

Friday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Se7ens

10:30 a.m. Aerobics II

1 p.m. SIA Bingo