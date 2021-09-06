Senior Activities: Sept. 6-10

Strong Bodies: Designed for men and women, this exercise program will increase strength, muscle mass, bone density and the ability to do activities of daily living. Join in person or via Zoom. Program runs at 9 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays from Sept. 13-Oct. 27. Register by Sept. 8.

Graceful Yoga, Chair Yoga and Relaxation Techniques: Yoga helps with flexibility and joint mobility of spine, shoulders and hips, and helps build overall strength and balance. Graceful Yoga will be at 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays starting Oct. 6. Wear comfortable workout clothes and bring a mat or towel. Chair Yoga and Relaxation Techniques at 9:45 a.m. Tuesdays in November, with free ty it session on Oct. 26. Register soon.

Cards & Board Games: Card playing and board games are back. Advance registration is not required for these activities. See the bi-monthly schedule to see which games play on which days https://view.flipdocs.com/bi-monthly-calendar. Some participation fees may apply. See Community Center Courier for more details https://view.flipdocs.com/community-center-courier.