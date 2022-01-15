Senior Activities: Week of Jan. 17-23

Community Activities & Services Department, in The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam

Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Active adult programs are open to those 50 and older. City residents pay program and activity fees. Non-residents pay an annual participation fee of $25, in addition to program and activity fees.

This is a Dodge County Senior Meal Site, Monday-Friday. The age requirement to participate is 60 years of age or older and a donation of $3.99 is suggested. Curbside pick up is offered. To reserve a meal, call Rose at 920-887-4639 ext. 102 by noon, a day in advance

To register for a program or activity, or speak with customer service, call BDCAS at 920-887-4639 ext. 103, register online at: cityofbeaverdam.com/bdcas or email bdcas@cityofbeaverdam.com. The Watermark is open for walk-in customers, some in-person programs and walking. Masks recommended indoors.