Senior Center cancels all group programs

The Columbus Area Senior Center has discontinued all group programming as of Nov. 23, and open by appointment only to individuals until further notice.

The Columbia County Aging & Disability Resource Center meal program will continue to be delivered from the Senior Center as usual.

The following are available by appointment, benefit specialist, fitness room, shredder, copy services, puzzles, books, medical equipment, and individual use of Smart TV for Facetime, Skype or Zooming.

No walk-ins will be allowed, only those with an appointment will have access to the building. Enter from the parking lot entrance only and hand sanitizer must be used. Masks will be provided or wear your own. No personal items should be brought into the building such as phones, purses, food or beverages.

There will be no group programs, TV, newspapers, magazines, beverages, snacks, birthday or potluck lunch, or card games.

For assistance, to make an appointment, or more information, call 920-623-5918 or email klang@columbuswi.us.