Senior Center to close to walk-in customers

Based on the need to protect city staff and residents during the continuing COVID-19 public health emergency, the Columbus Area Senior Center will be closed to walk-in customers until further notice, beginning Nov. 23.

Members and residents are encouraged to contact the Senior Center by mail, telephone, or email, for questions or assistance of any kind. Essential functions of the Senior Center will continue to be available including the Aging & Disability Resource Center benefit specialist and the medical equipment loan closet by appointment. The ADRC Meal program will continue deliveries out of the Senior Center. Senior Center staff will continue to perform their essential duties during this time, but in-person contact will be limited. For more information, call 920-623-5918 or email klang@columbuswi.us.