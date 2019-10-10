Alton and Marilyn Klumpers of Waupun get some information from Olivia Gerritson of the Aging & Disability Resource Center of Dodge County at the eighth annual Waupun Senior Expo held Thursday at Central Wisconsin Christian School. Fifty vendors were on hand, offering everything from chiropractic to insurance information.
