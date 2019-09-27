The Senior Expo Council will host the Waupun Senior Expo from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. next Thursday at Central Wisconsin Christian School, 301 Fox Lake Road, Waupun. Admission is free.
There will be bingo at 9:30 a.m., Bernice Valentine will offer an introduction to painting learning brush techniques and how to blend and mix colors, the master gardeners will present at 10 a.m. featuring geophytes, yoga at 11 a.m., a presentation geared toward senior health issues and food preparation at 2 p.m., the Waupun Kiwanis Club will provide lunch for purchase, with 50 vendors and prizes. For more information, visit seniorexpocouncil.com and Facebook.
