Senior Farmer's Market vouchers available July 1

Senior Farmer’s Market vouchers available July 1

JUNEAU — The Dodge County Senior Farmer’s Market Nutrition Program provides eligible seniors with vouchers to use at area farmers’ markets and participating roadside stands to help stretch their food dollars.

To participate, seniors must be 60 or older, or a Native American 55 or older, and reside in Dodge County. Household income must be at or below 185% of federal poverty level as noted: one person, $1,968 monthly/$23,606 annual income; two persons, $2,658 monthly/$31,894 annual income; three persons, $3,349 monthly/$40,182 annual income; four persons, $4,040 monthly/$48,470 annual income; for each additional household member, add $691 monthly/$8,288 annually.

Each eligible household will receive $25 in vouchers to use at authorized farmers’ markets to purchase only Wisconsin grown fruits, vegetables, and herbs.

Vouchers will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis by calling 920-386-4338 and completing an eligibility screening over the phone. Eligible applicants will receive their vouchers via mail beginning July 1. Vouchers must be used by Oct. 31.

For more information, call Jackie DeLaRosa at the Aging & Disability Resource Center of Dodge County at 920-386-3580 or 800-924-6407.

