The Grace Elroy Senior Meals Site, 226 Erickson St., Elroy, will host Christmas Dinner at 11:45 a.m. Dec. 14. Royal Bank of Elroy and Lindemann Hauling of Elroy will sponsor the meal of Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes and gravy, glazed carrots, cherry fluff salad, whole-wheat dinner roll and crème de mint dessert.