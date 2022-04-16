 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SENIOR MENUS

Senior Menus: 4/18/22-4/22/22

Dodge, Columbia counties

In-person dining is not open at this time, but is offered through home delivery and curbside pickup. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, call 920-386-3580 and for suggested donation.

Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.

Monday: Chicken breast, mashed potatoes, spinach salad with raspberry vinaigrette, chocolate sundae cup, fruited gelatin, sliced bread.

Tuesday: Meatloaf, baked potato, peas with pearl onions, chocolate cloud torte, applesauce, dinner roll.

Wednesday: Pork Jaegerschnitzel, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, apricots, cookie, sliced bread.

Thursday: Pepper steak, baby red potatoes, Brussels sprouts, spice cake, tropical fruit salad, dinner roll.

Friday: Beef frank on a bun, baked beans, corn, cantaloupe slice, ice cream cup.

