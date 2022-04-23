Senior Menus: 4/25/22-4/29/22

Dodge, Columbia counties
In-person dining is not open at this time, but is offered through home delivery and curbside pickup. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, call 920-386-3580 and for suggested donation.
Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.
Monday: Cranberry/kraut meatballs, brown rice, Swiss spinach, chocolate pudding, apple slices, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Baked chicken, twice baked style potato, copper penny salad, cookie, fruit cocktail, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Baked spaghetti, broccoli cuts, key lime pie, orange, French bread.
Thursday: Escalloped potatoes and ham casserole, three bean salad, honeydew melon, butterscotch pudding, dinner roll.
Friday: Chicken Marsala, baked potato, carrots, petite banana, frosted cake, sliced bread.