Dodge, Columbia
In-person dining is open. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, suggested donation and reservations, call 920-386-3580. Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.
Menu
Monday: Glazed ham, sweet potato bake, broccoli cuts, apple slices, sugar cookie, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Barbecue pork cutlet, red beans and rice, corn, cantaloupe slice, chocolate/raspberry torte, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Liver and onions, garlic mashed potatoes, peas with pearl onions, peach slices, chocolate pudding, sliced bread.
Thursday: Chicken tetrazzini casserole, tossed salad, applesauce, ice cream, dinner roll.
People are also reading…
Friday: Bratwurst on a bun, German potato salad, winter blend vegetables, pineapple tidbits, applesauce cake.