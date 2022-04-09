 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SENIOR MENUS

Senior Menus: April 11-15

Dodge, Columbia counties

In-person dining is not open at this time, but is offered through home delivery and curbside pickup. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, call 920-386-3580 and for suggested donation.

Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.

Monday: Chopped steak in burgundy mushroom sauce, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, vanilla pudding, pear slices, sliced bread.

Tuesday: Honey mustard meatballs, baked potato, California blend vegetables, fudge brownie, apple slices, dinner roll.

Wednesday: Baked chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, three bean salad, chocolate chip cookie, fruit cocktail, sliced bread.

Thursday: Glazed ham, sweet potato bake, health slaw, tapioca pudding, peach slices, dinner roll.

Friday: Closed, Good Friday.

