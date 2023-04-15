Dodge, Columbia counties
In-person dining is open. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, suggested donation and reservations, call 920-386-3580. Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.
Menu
Monday: Beef stroganoff, spinach salad with raspberry vinaigrette, honeydew melon, cookie, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Cranberry with kraut meatballs, baked potato, peas and carrots, pear slices, tapioca pudding, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Roast pork loin, mashed potatoes, red cabbage, apple slices, chocolate cloud torte, sliced bread.
Thursday: Chicken teriyaki patty, baby red potatoes, three bean salad, tropical fruit salad, cinnamon roll, dinner roll.
Friday: Beef stew, corn, cantaloupe slice, cookie, cheddar biscuit.