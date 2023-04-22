Dodge, Columbia counties
In-person dining is open. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, suggested donation and reservations, call 920-386-3580. Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.
Menu
Monday: Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, applesauce, coconut cream pie, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Escalloped potatoes and ham casserole, tossed salad, peach slices, ice cream cup, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, orange, cookie, sliced bread.
Thursday: Orange chicken, patty, baked potato, green beans, pineapple tidbits, vanilla pudding, dinner roll.
Friday: Pork steak, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, petite banana, frosted cake, sliced bread.