Dodge, Columbia
In-person dining is open. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, suggested donation and reservations, call 920-386-3580. Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.
MenuMonday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, carrots, red velvet cake, applesauce, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Lasagna casserole, Italian blend vegetables, fruited gelatin, butterscotch pudding, French bread.
Wednesday: Chicken patty, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, pear slices, cookie, sliced bread.
Thursday: Pepper steak, baked potato, three bean salad, petite banana, birthday cake, dinner roll.
Friday: Closed for Good Friday.