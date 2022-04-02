 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SENIOR MENUS

Senior Menus: April 4-10

Dodge, Columbia counties

In-person dining is not open at this time, but is offered through home delivery and curbside pickup. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, call 920-386-3580 and for suggested donation.

Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.

Monday: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, butterscotch pudding, apricots, sliced bread.

Tuesday: Chili casserole, corn, cantaloupe slice, applesauce cake, cornbread.

Wednesday: Teriyaki chicken, brown rice, broccoli cuts, sugar cookie, pineapple tidbits, sliced bread.

Thursday: Mushroom pork, mashed potatoes, carrots, birthday cake, fruited gelatin, dinner roll.

Friday: Vegetarian lasagna, Italian blend vegetable, orange sherbet, petite banana, French bread.

