 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SENIOR MENUS

Senior Menus: Aug. 15-19

Dodge, Columbia

In-person dining is not open at this time, but is offered through home delivery and curbside pickup. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, call 920-386-3580 and for suggested donation.

Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.

Monday: Roast pork loin, mashed potatoes, carrots, applesauce cake, peach slices, sliced bread.

Tuesday: Meatloaf, baby red potatoes, tossed salad, chocolate pudding, apple slices, dinner roll.

Wednesday: Baked chicken, twice bake style potato, copper penny salad, cookie, orange, sliced bread.

Thursday: Beef tips, baked potato, corn, fudge brownie, pear slices, dinner roll.

People are also reading…

Friday: Barbecue meatballs, red beans and rice, broccoli cuts, petite banana, cinnamon roll, sliced bread.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

HHS holds 45th class reunion

HHS holds 45th class reunion

HORICON — Horicon High School class of 1977 held its 45th reunion on July 30 at Horicon Hills Country Club. Those in attendance were, Steven S…

Road sealcoating begins Tuesday

The Dodge County Highway Department will apply a sealcoat to the surfaces of the following roads beginning Tuesday, work will be done in the o…

PETS OF WEEK: Artemis and Libby

PETS OF WEEK: Artemis and Libby

Artemis is an 8-month-old Rottweiler/Australian cattle dog mix surrendered because her owner no longer had time. Artemis is a very sweet girl,…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News