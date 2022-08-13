Senior Menus: Aug. 15-19

Dodge, Columbia
In-person dining is not open at this time, but is offered through home delivery and curbside pickup. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, call 920-386-3580 and for suggested donation.
Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.
Monday: Roast pork loin, mashed potatoes, carrots, applesauce cake, peach slices, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Meatloaf, baby red potatoes, tossed salad, chocolate pudding, apple slices, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Baked chicken, twice bake style potato, copper penny salad, cookie, orange, sliced bread.
Thursday: Beef tips, baked potato, corn, fudge brownie, pear slices, dinner roll.
Friday: Barbecue meatballs, red beans and rice, broccoli cuts, petite banana, cinnamon roll, sliced bread.