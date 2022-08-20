Senior Menus: Aug. 22-26

Dodge, Columbia
In-person dining is not open at this time, but is offered through home delivery and curbside pickup. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, call 920-386-3580 and for suggested donation.
Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.
Monday: Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, pumpkin cake, fruited gelatin, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Beef stew, spinach salad with honey French dressing, honeydew melon, cookie, cheddar biscuit.
Wednesday: Pork jaegerschnitzel, mashed potatoes, pickled beet salad, apricot halves, butterscotch pudding, sliced bread.
Thursday: Bratwurst on a bun, baked beans, winter blend vegetables, applesauce, chocolate sundae cup.
Friday: Chicken breast, mashed potatoes, green beans, ambrosia dessert, petite banana, sliced bread.