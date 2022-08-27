 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SENIOR MENUS

Senior Menus: Aug. 29-Sept. 2

Dodge, Columbia

In-person dining is not open at this time, but is offered through home delivery and curbside pickup. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, call 920-386-3580 and for suggested donation.

Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.

Monday: Beef stroganoff, casserole, broccoli cuts, chocolate cloud torte, pineapple tidbits, sliced bread.

Tuesday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, peach slices, cookie, dinner roll.

Wednesday: Chicken cacciatore, baked potato, California blend vegetables, apple slices, frosted cake, sliced bread.

Thursday: Pork steak, mashed potatoes, three bean salad, birthday cake, cantaloupe slice, dinner roll.

Friday: Breaded fish fillet, German potato salad, peas and carrots, vanilla pudding, tropical fruit salad, sliced bread.

