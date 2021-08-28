 Skip to main content
Senior Menus: Aug. 30-Sept. 3
SENIOR MENUS

Senior Menus: Aug. 30-Sept. 3

Dodge, Columbia counties

In-person dining is not open at this time, but is offered through home delivery and curbside pickup. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, call 920-386-3580 and for suggested donation.

Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.

Monday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, fruited gelatin, butterscotch pudding, sliced bread.

Tuesday: Chicken marsala, baked potato, California blend vegetables, cinnamon roll, applesauce, dinner roll.

Wednesday: Pork steak, mashed potatoes, red cabbage, Butterfinger torte, tropical fruit salad, sliced bread.

Thursday: Chili casserole, tossed salad, mandarin orange gelatin, birthday cake, cornbread.

Friday: Hamburger on a whole-wheat bun, baked beans, cole slaw, fudge brownie, apple slices.

